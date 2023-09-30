Penn State scored on their opening drive of the second half, and then converted two failed fourth-down conversion attempts by the Wildcats into 10 points to pull away.

That seems like a wide margin, but the Wildcats dragged the Nittany Lions into a dog fight for nearly three quarters. Northwestern lead early, 10-3, and went into halftime tied at 10.

Northwestern put up a fierce fight against No. 6 Penn State early at Ryan Field, but the upset bid came up short in the second half as the Wildcats lost, 41-13.

Braun took two big gambles in the third quarter: The Wildcats turned their aggression up to 11 in the second half, going for it on fourth down from their own 30 and their own 31 and coming up a yard short on each attempt.

Ben Bryant's sneak when trailing 17-10 came up just short as Penn State won the push up front. Then, down 20-10, Charlie Mangieri took a direct snap on a fake punt and picked up three when he needed four.

"I think it was a point in the game with a fourth-and-1, [against] a very talented defense in Penn State," interim head coach David Braun said. "At some point, you need to find opportunities to take a calculated risk to create an extra possession, to elongate a drive, to give us an opportunity to put points on the board."

In any other game, down 7 and 10 points, those would be seen as outlandish decisions. In this one, Braun felt they were necessary. Penn State's defense had shut down Northwestern's offense completely at that stage of the game. In the first three drives out of halftime, the Wildcats had just 19 yards on 15 plays. They needed to take big swings on the second and third of those drives to try and defibrillate their offense.

Unfortunately, both attempts failed, and the game quickly got away from the Wildcats from there.





Field position put the nails in the coffin: Northwestern scored just 13 points in the game, never eclipsing Penn State's mark of 17 early in the third quarter. But what snuffed out their comeback attempts and lit up the scoreboard in earnest was field position.

In the second half, after they took the 17-10 lead, Penn State started four of their final five drives within Northwestern's 40-yard line after starting every drive previous in their own territory.

It sounds like a grade school participation ribbon with a 41-13 final result, but there were moments throughout the game when Penn State struggled -- in particular, quarterback Drew Allar, who completed just 18 of his 33 attempts for 189 yards and a touchdown.

The bend in Northwestern's defense broke not because of schematic changes but because of fatigue as the offense continued to struggle and Penn State started so many drives with the end zone already in their crosshairs.

As ludicrous as it is to type, the first 2.5 quarters of this game were the best Northwestern's defense has looked this season. They currently average 33 points allowed in Big Ten play, but expect that number to drop over the rest of their schedule.





Alarm clocks might be broken, but Braun's ears are wide open: Northwestern's student section made a solid showing on Saturday. It just took them a little while to roll out of bed and find their way to the stadium.

There were a few handfuls of students there for kickoff, but as word filtered out that the Wildcats were in the game, students filtered in.

Braun addressed their late arrival, along with remarks from Penn State head coach James Franklin, who had impugned Northwestern's home-field advantage by having his players practice several times without music this week to simulate the quiet atmosphere of Ryan Field.

"I saw our student section, maybe not right there at 11 o'clock, but as the game wore on, I saw a group of energized fans in that first half," Braun said. "And I see a football program that's trending in the right direction. A new stadium [is] on the way. A lot of awesome stuff to get behind.

"I look forward to inviting Coach Franklin and Penn State back into Ryan Field and see what type of environment we can create for him the next time he's here."



