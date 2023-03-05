Northwestern got a win they absolutely needed tonight. Their postseason landscape hung by a thread. A loss meant a No. 9 seed, a rematch with Rutgers and the chance to head to March Madness on the heels of a five-game losing streak. Instead, the Wildcats made the latest and greatest of their many statements this season. They came out and shackled Rutgers' offense. The Scarlet Knights shot 36% from the floor, 12% beyond the arc and found no respite at the free throw line, they were 52% at the charity stripe.

The Wildcats were led by Brooks Barnhizer with 16 points on a night where Boo Buie struggled with foul trouble and Chase Audige struggled to find his shot. It took a village, and Northwestern was ready. After Tydus Verhoeven's role seemed to be steadily growing due to his defensive versatility, Matt Nicholson starred with 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks in his matchup with fellow heavyweight Clifford Omoruyi.

Brooks Barnhizer is the third best player on the team: In a sentence that would seem absurd as recently as a month or two ago, Barnhizer put this team on his back and carried them to the finish line and the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten. Buie would get it going in the second half on his way to 14 points, but for the first 30 minutes the Wildcats got just three points from Buie and Audige. They needed someone to step up, and Barnhizer answered the bell.

Since Northwestern established itself towards the top of the Big Ten, and especially after its pair of wins over Purdue and Indiana, teams honed in on Buie and Audige. Buie has faced consistent double teams, Audige has struggled with his shot and Northwestern has been in sore need of a third scorer. Barnhizer has shown flashes over the last few games, but tonight is when he put it all together. He dropped 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, both of which led the game.

He was efficient, shooting 7-for-12 from the field, and he chipped in a block and steal as well. He has filled in alongside Audige as a solid two-way presence, a switchable defender who can create turnovers and shots with equal skill.





The supporting cast stepped up: "When will someone other than Buie and Audige step up and score?" has been a common refrain from me and many other Wildcat fans as defenses have honed in on Buie and Audige has gone cold down the stretch. Barnhizer got the lead billing, but Ty Berry and Matthew Nicholson deserve a ton of credit for their performances as well.

Berry was a great spark plug, his energy on offense and defense was palpable on his way to 12 points and a steal while Buie struggled early. Nicholson was phenomenal. He logged 28 minutes, his most since the first game with Rutgers on January 11th. He went toe-to-toe with Omoruyi and was a huge factor in creating Northwestern's rebounding advantage.

Audige and Buie still both played great games. Buie fought through a cold start and foul trouble to score 14 points in the final 10 minutes and ice the game. Audige had another rough shooting night, but his ball handling, stamina and decision making were crucial to maintaining Northwestern's lead. The senior guard logged 39 out of 40 possible minutes and had to take on ball handling duties for a key second-half stretch where Buie sat with the aformentioned foul trouble. Although he finished with just eight points on 1-for-10 shooting, Audige steered the ship clear of danger and secured one of the signature wins of the season.





The 2022-23 Wildcats have secured their place in program lore: The 2022-23 Northwestern Wildcats are a team that will be talked about for a long time. It has been a five-year journey, that felt more like fifty, for the Wildcats to make it back to March. But this isn't a team that made it in by the skin of their teeth, they have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with and racked up accolades and accomplishments on their way to cementing their place in the history of this program.

They are the fifth Northwestern team to win 20+ games, and have already set the second highest mark in program history with 21 before they play in either tournament. Boo Buie and Chase Audige are healthily in the running for places on All-Big Ten teams, Buie could even make the First Team.

This is the first team in school history to beat an AP No. 1 team, by securing the No. 2 seed they have secured the program's highest ever finish in the Big Ten and, of course, they will be the second team in school history to make the NCAA Tournament.

This has truly been a phenomenal season in the most unlikely of circumstances. Two key players transferred out, the athletic director issued a statement about the state of the program calling on Collins to improve the team, and almost everyone in the media, myself included, picked this team to be staunchly in the cellar of the Big Ten.

Instead, they proved everyone wrong. They brought in Chris Lowery to reshape the defense, Collins found center Tydus Verhoeven in the transfer portal, Barnhizer and Nicholson made enormous leaps in their development, and the backcourt that Collins said needed to play at an All-Big Ten level for the Wildcats met that challenge head-on.

Through all the doubts, through a COVID delay, through a three-game losing streak they snapped tonight, this team weathered it all and delivered a 21-10 (12-8 Big Ten) season and firmly established themselves as one of this program's best teams.

Now comes the fun part: seeing the team we have seen coalesce and grow together this whole season put all their hard work on display on a national stage. They'll get to revel in the fruits of their labor as they watch the first and second round of the Big Ten tournament from Evanston, then they will kick off their postseason by playing the winner of No. 10 Penn State and No. 7 Illinois on Friday at 5:30 at the United Center.