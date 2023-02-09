Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's fifth Big Ten win in seven games to lift their record to 17-7 overall and 8-5 in the Big Ten:

The Wildcats are now 7-3 in games decided by single digits this season. Sixty points continues to be the team's magic number: they are now 16-3 when they score 60 or more.

Northwestern fans might want to pinch themselves to check if they're dreaming, but Northwestern won this game by outshooting their opponent handily from beyond the arc. The Buckeyes were an abysmal 1-for-14 from deep, while the Wildcats found their touch and poured in 12 of their 29 triples.

After Ohio State blew out the Wildcats, 73-57, in Welsh-Ryan Arena on New Year's Day, Northwestern earned their vengeance a little more than a month later. After a cold first half left the Wildcats clinging to a one-point lead, they came out firing with a 41-point second half.

The Wildcats were fueled by an amazing night from Brooks Barnhizer, who scored a career high 19 points. Boo Buie and Ohio State's Justice Sueing joined Barnhizer in a three-way tie for the game's leading scorer with 19 points as well.

The Wildcats pulled off their second straight win, and sixth on the road this season, by beating Ohio State, 69-63, in Columbus.

Northwestern just keeps winning the games they need to win to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume.

Barnhizer turned in a career game: Northwestern's offense was stagnant, they desperately needed a spark, and once again Barnhizer answered the call. The sophomroe came off the bench and dropped a career-high 19 points to propel Northwestern past the Buckeyes, with 12 of those points coming in the second half.

Just a season after he shot 26.7% from the floor and 18.2% from three and averaged 1.7 points in 7.5 minutes per game, he almost scored 20 points in 28 minutes on 7-for-10 shooting from the field and 4-for-7 shooting from three.

Barnhizer's progression has been exponential and absolutely essential this season. In games where one, or both, of Buie and Chase Audige have gone cold, Barnhizer has consistently been this team's ace in the hole. His energy and effort have been palpable, but not just in a feel-good, bench-mob player type of way.

He's a quality defender that can switch and guard 1 through 4, he's a strong rebounding presence from the wing, and he's starting to find his shooting touch. If he keeps this up, 19 won't stay his career high for long.





This game was night and day from January: When these two teams faced off on Jan. 1, it was a massacre. The Buckeyes more than doubled up the Wildcats in the first half, 35-17, and Ohio State looked like they were playing down an age division.

Tonight, Northwestern showed how far they have come since then, especially on offense. In the 11 games since the first Ohio State matchup, the Wildcats are 7-4 and averaging nearly 70 points per game.

Ohio State has definitely fallen on tough times, having now lost 10 of their last 11. But as head coach Chris Collins loves to say, it's hard to win on the road in this league, and Northwestern will take very win they can get.





Ohio State punished Northwestern in the paint and on the glass: The Wildcats were bailed out by their three-point shooting -- which isn't something I imagined I'd ever type this season -- because the Buckeyes dominated the interior.

Ohio State won the rebounding battle 35-24, pulling down 10 offensive rebounds in the process, and outscored Northwestern 34-20 in the paint.

It seemed that Matt Nicholson had secured a 3:1 minutes split with Tydus Verhoeven at the start of conference play, but Verhoeven's defensive flexibility has brought that ratio back down to just about even, or maybe leaning in Verhoeven's favor.

Verhoeven logged 21 minutes to Nicholson's 19, and while Nicholson's size creates a presence around the rim defensively and for rebounding, it looks like Collins is willing to sacrifice a rebounding stalemate or advantage for Verhoeven's flexibility.

With No. 1 Purdue and 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey coming to Evanston on Sunday, it will be interesting to see how Collins divvies up the center minutes.





Northwestern continues to build its NCAA resume: The Wildcats now have seven wins in their last 11 Big Ten games, five wins in their last seven, and a road record that just improved to 6-2.

Northwestern continues to take care of business and build a compelling argument for why they should be playing in March. This team has built a solid identity around defense, a star backcourt and a rotation that fills in where its needed.

Northwestern is now 17-7 (8-5 Big Ten) and tied for second place in the conference. They will face their biggest test this season when they host No. 1 Purdue at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Sunday at 1 p.m.