Takeaways: Northwestern 78, Georgia 62

Northwestern bounced back from its first loss of the season by beating Georgia 78-62 in a second-round game at the Roman Legends Classic in Newark, N.J.

The Wildcats, one day after losing to Providence, got off to a slow start against the Bulldogs, missing seven of its first eight shots from the floor. But Georgia wasn’t any better as the two teams combined to make just two of the first 14 shots.

Then the Wildcats’ shooting heated up, while the Bulldogs’ didn’t.

Northwestern went on an 11-2 run punctuated by a Boo Buie 3-pointer to take control at 36-20. They pushed that lead to 43-23 at the first-half buzzer, when Ryan Greer stole the ball from Jaxon Etter and drilled a 3-point heave from the mid-court logo.

The Cats were coasting early in the second half, up by 24 points, but then they hit a three and a half-minute scoring drought and Georgia got back into the game. The Bulldogs cut NU’s lead to 10 points on a Jabari Abdur-Rahim putback with 9:39 left, before Buie hit a couple of layups to stem the tide and Northwestern coasted to the finish.

Buie led Northwestern (5-1) with a game-high 22 points and six assists. Ryan Young had 17 and Pete Nance 14.

Braelen Bridges and Kario Oquendo each scored 12 points to pace Georgia (2-4).

Here are our takeaways:





Northwestern put on a clinic in the first half: The Wildcats looked like a well-oiled machine in the first half. They ran their offense to perfection and got every shot they wanted; even the ones they missed seemed to be good looks.

The Cats hit 8-of-17 3-pointers (47%) in the opening period, with Buie hitting three, and Greer and Ty Berry nailing two apiece. They shared the ball well, with 13 assists on 17 first-half baskets.

The defense locked down Georgia, coming up with six steals that led to a 10-0 edge on points off of turnovers. It helped that the Bulldogs couldn’t throw the ball in the ocean from beyond the arc, hitting just 1-of-8 3-pointers.





It got a little too close in the second half: Northwestern looked to be on its way to an emphatic route, building its lead to 54-30 in the second half. But then Georgia got hot and went on a run.

The Bulldogs hit seven straight shots, including a vicious fast-break dunk by Oquendo over Robbie Beran. Christian Wright hit a corner 3, and after Abdur-Rahim’s layup in the lane off a miss, the lead was down to 62-52 with 9:39 left.

Northwestern left the door open, turning the ball over on two straight possessions, and Georgia missed several open looks that could have reduced the lead to single digits. Buie finally converted a layup to stop the bleeding and the Bulldogs could get no closer.





Boo had a heck of a tournament: Buie’s scored 23 points against Providence on Monday night, and his 23 against the Bulldogs gave him a two-day total of 45 points.

The junior point guard was masterful against Georgia, finishing with six assists and just one turnover. It appeared he hurt his elbow early in the game reaching in for an attempted steal, and he had to leave the floor. But he came back a few minutes later and drained a 3-pointer on his first shot to show everyone that he was fine.

Buie was dynamite from distance in the first half, hitting 3-of-7 shots, before cooling off in the second and finishing 4-of-12. But it was telling that when the Wildcats desperately needed a basket to end their dry spell, it was Buie who drove into the paint and hit back-to-back layups to get the lead back to 14.

Buie has been streaky during his career in Evanston, but against the Bulldogs he showed that he can be the leader that head coach Chris Collins wants him to be.





The Cats made a statement. Sort of: Even though the second half was bumpy – Georgia outscored Northwestern 39-35 after halftime – the Wildcats’ win was a big one for the team’s confidence.

After running out to a 4-0 record by beating mid-major opponents, the Cats failed their first test against Providence on Monday night, losing 77-72. So it was imperative for them to bounce back against a power-conference team, even if Georgia has 10 transfers on its roster and was ranked 124th in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.

The Wildcats showed in the first half what they are capable of as a team, when they dominated an inferior Bulldogs team. And then, after getting tested in the second, they at least showed some resilience and did what they have had so much trouble doing over the last four years – close out a win.

The question that has yet to be answered is whether the Wildcats can do what it takes in crunch time against the Big Ten teams they will face later this year. Georgia is a far cry from some of the heavyweights coming up on NU’s schedule.