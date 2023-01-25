Two days after a gut wrenching win over Wisconsin, Northwestern went on the road to Lincoln and brought home a 78-63 win over Nebraska.

After Boo Buie and Chase Audige combined to play 76 minutes against the Badgers, Ty Berry put the Wildcats on his back and shot the lights out early. Berry led all scorers with 26 points, dropping 21 in the first half alone. Then Audige came on in the second half with to close out the victory.

Nebraska came out and punched Northwestern in the mouth early before Berry got going. Point guard Keisei Tominaga started the game firing on all cylinders, putting up 15 points in the game's first 11 minutes. Tominaga's hot start fueled Nebraska, which took a 25-22 lead.

But a 21-5 Northwestern run over the final eight minutes of the first half secured a 13-point lead that the Wildcats never relinquished.

Tominaga cooled off after his hot start and only scored seven points in the final 29 minutes to finish with 22 on the night. For Northwestern, Buie and Audige found their rhythm in the second half. Buie was a steady presence all night on his way to 17 points, while Audige scored all 15 of his points in the second half.

Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's road win over Nebraska that improved the Wildcats' record to 14-5 on the season and 5-3 in the Big Ten:





Ty Berry played his best game of the year at the perfect time: The importance of Berry's performance, especially in the first half, cannot be understated. After great games from Buie and Audige against Wisconsin, it was clear that someone else needed to step up and carry the load early to prevent a loss at Nebraska.

The game started with all the ingredients for an upset with a seemingly unstoppable Tominaga, sloppy offense from the Wildcats and a slow start from their stars.

Enter Ty Berry. The shooting guard delivered his season high at the perfect time, overcoming a hot Husker start singlehandedly and securing the win for the Wildcats by hitting all five of his three-pointers and piling up 21 of his 26 points in the first half. He finished 10-of-17 shooting, including 6 of 12 from long range.

This stretch of games to make up for Northwestern's COVID postponements is going to be a grind, and Berry bought the Wildcats a win and some much needed slack for the fatigue of the starting lineup.

Berry's explosion bought Audige and Buie time to find their rhythm, and Northwestern's three-headed monster combined for 58 of the 78 total points scored. When Nebraska threatened to cut the lead down to single digits late, Audige made a late push to get the lead back to 14 with a putback dunk and a layup off a strong cut to the basket.

Northwestern's backcourt delivered when they were needed most yet again. When Berry is clicking this team is just so hard to stop.



