Takeaways: Northwestern 79, Rutgers 78 (OT)

Here are our takeaways from the Northwestern win that snapped a four-game losing streak and raised the Wildcats' record to 10-10 (3-8 Big Ten)::

Rutgers was led by a Herculean 31-point effort by Paul Mulcahy, to go along with 22 from Omoruyi and 16 from Ron Harper Jr.

Chase Audige added 15 points for the Wildcats, while Robbie Beran had 11 and Pete Nance was the fourth and final Cat in double figures with an even 10.

In overtime, Northwestern was barely able to edge out Rutgers for the one-point win. Boo Buie, who led the Cats with 18 points, scored the final six Northwestern points on a three-pointer and three free throws in four attempts to close out the game.

Northwestern's lead got as large 24 points in the second half, but Rutgers would not go down without a fight and came all the way back to force overtime after a Cliff Omoruyi dunk with 2.1 seconds left. The Scarlet Knights outscored Northwestern 42-18 over the final 17 minutes to force the game into an extra session.

Tuesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena was the definition of narrowly avoiding catastrophe, as Northwestern survived Rutgers, 79-78, in overtime.

An epic meltdown was averted: Northwestern fans were having flashbacks for most of the second half as Rutgers stormed back into the game. Down the stretch, it seemed like Northwestern would drop another heartbreaker, like they've done 27 times in 34 games decided by five points or fewer since 2018.

Somehow, though, Northwestern was able to buck the trend and get over the hump.

The Cats' win probability was 99.6% according to ESPN after taking a 24-point lead, but Rutgers put on a press and switched to a zone defense that completely derailed the Wildcat offense that had looked so efficient in the first half.

Also contributing to the comeback was Mulcahy absolutely dominating the Wildcat defense in the second half. He had nine points at half, then scored 16 in the second half and an additional six in overtime to total 31. He also added seven assists including the game-tying dime to Omoruyi in the final seconds of regulation.





A hot start buoyed NU: It was certainly a tale of two halves. In the first half, Northwestern could do no wrong.

The Cats shot 16-of-27 (59.3%) from the field and 6-of-13 (46.2%) from beyond the arc. It was a welcome change after Northwestern couldn't get anything going offensively in the first half against Illinois on Saturday.

Unfortunately, Rutgers switching up their defense in the second half undid all the positive momentum NU had built in the opening frame.





Buie carried the Cats across the finish line: When Northwestern needed someone to step up in overtime, they turned to their junior point guard.

Buie scored the final six Northwestern points, including a big three as the shot clock winded down. It wasn't the most efficient night for the junior as he finished 4-of-10 from the field, but he was 8-for-10 at the free-throw line and made big plays when Northwestern needed them. He also added four rebounds and four assists.





Overtime was a clean slate for Northwestern: As poorly as things had gone in the second half, Northwestern was presented with a five-minute game to decide the winner. They outscored the Knights 9-8 to capture the win.

Buie talked about how the team is looking at the final 10 games of Big Ten play as a fresh start. He said that they looked at overtime the same way. They put themselves in a bad spot, but were able to right the ship in the end.

We'll soon see whether the Wildcats do the same and reset their season.





Nance struggles and tires down the stretch: Northwestern's leading scorer buried a three on Northwestern's first possession. But he would only hit two more shots the rest of the game and scored just three points in the second half and overtime combined.

Nance also turned the ball over an uncharacteristic six times as the Wildcats gave the ball away 21 times, more than double their season average.

After the game, Collins said he thought Nance was tired by the end of the game, so he opted to give Ryan Young more minutes in overtime.