Takeaways: Northwestern 82 Fairleigh Dickinson 46

For the first time since the 2014-15 season, Northwestern is 4-0. After a welcome hot start, the Wildcats put Fairleigh Dickinson away early on the way to a 82-46 win. This feat is likely a function of scheduling, as the Cats have played zero Power Five opponents so far. But for a program where wins have been at a premium the past several years, head coach Chris Collins and the Cats will take four wins by an average margin of more than 27 points regardless of strength of schedule. The Wildcats were led in scoring by Ryan Young, who had 20 points in just 15 minutes off the bench. Not much went right for the Knights, but their leading scorers were Devon Dunn and Ibrahim Wattara, both with 12. Here are the takeaways from Northwestern's blowout win over Fairleigh Dickinson:



Defense smothered the Knights offense

After rocky and competitive starts with High Point and New Orleans, the Cats came out with a purpose against Fairleigh Dickinson. The defense was all over the floor, especially in the first half when they held the Knights to just 20 points. Every stat for the Knights shows the footprint the Wildcat defense had on this game. The final shooting splits for FDU are grim: 30% from the field and 13% from the 3-point line. Northwestern forced 20 turnovers that they turned into 21 points, and they shut down almost everything FDU tried to accomplish on offense. Outside of Wattara and Dunn, no one else scored more than five points for the Knights. Wattara and forward Ansley Almonor, who was 2-4, were the only players to shoot 50% or better. Nance was complimentary about the team's defense tonight and the tone it set heading into a game against Providence on Monday as part of the Legends Classic. "I thought it was a great defensive performance," Nance said. "I think being connected on the floor, I think it definitely gives us some confidence. Knowing that we're out there and we're playing great team defense, [it] is definitely what we're going to need heading into New Jersey."



Pete Nance led the team

So far it has been exactly the kind of season from Pete Nance that Northwestern and Collins were hoping for. Young led the Cats in points, but Nance led the team. He got Northwestern off to a solid start with seven points, four rebounds and a pair of assists in the game's first five minutes. He helped propel a 12-0 run after the Knights scored their first bucket until he was taken out for the first time at the 14:21 mark. Collins noted Nance's great performance and some of the intangible gains he has made. "I have been really proud of his voice," Collins said. "I hear his voice. Every huddle, every stop action, every time out. He's playing like an older guy, you know he's commanding out there. He's directing, he's got a strong voice, his confidence level is at an all time high, and he's been our leader." Nance finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. He was controlled and efficient, finishing 7-for-8 from the field, 2-for-2 from three and 3-for-3 at the free-throw line.



Young has been quality off the bench early in the season

Young's effectiveness might be diminished once Northwestern hits Big Ten and Power Five play, but early in the season he has been the anchor of the Wildcat bench. Young finished with 20 points and three rebounds on 6-for-8 shooting, paired with a perfect 8-for-8 night at the free-throw line. He continues to use his size and strength to score around the rim, make his presence known on the glass and provide second-chance opportunities for the Cats. Collins lauded Young as part of a 1-2 punch with Nance, and pointed out that as Northwestern plays larger opponents, Young and Nance will start to share the floor. "I think what you'll see as we play bigger teams, they're gonna play together more," Collins said. "You know, we'll see that a little bit more in a game against a physical team. We've been playing a lot of these smaller, kind of scrappy teams that don't really have a lot of big guys, so they haven't played a lot in the first four games together." This was Young's second 20-point performance off the bench; he did it earlier this year against High Point. As Collins stretches the rotation early in the season, Young has been key. The Cats again went nine deep within the first six minutes, and Young was the catalyst. Outside of Young, the bench scored only seven more points.



Well-rounded 3-point shooting night