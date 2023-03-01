Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's disappointing loss to Penn State that dropped its record to 20-10 on the season:

"I mean, just because we lost tonight doesn't mean we don't have a good team. We got to 20 wins. We're 11-8 [in the Big Ten]. We're in a good spot."

"This was a tough result, I just feel really bad for the seniors and also for our fans," head coach Chris Collins said. "I want to mention that environment. This last month has been incredible, and hopefully everybody will stick with us. We got a good team.

Boo Buie led the team with 20 points, Brooks Barnhizer was lights-out in the second half on his way to chipping in 19, but as Penn State dared someone other than Buie or Barnhizer to score, the Wildcats were unable to meet the challenge. The rest of the team went a nightmarish 9-for-33 from the floor, and the Nittany Lions pulled off the upset despite taking 15 fewer shots than Northwestern.

It was supposed to be a night dedicated to recognizing one of the best teams and senior classes in the program's history. Instead it highlighted a worrisome trend for a team that seemed to be waltzing to the Big Dance.

Penn State played spoiler to Northwestern's Senior Night, souring the celebration by handing Northwestern a third straight loss, 68-65 in overtime, in their final game at Welsh-Ryan Arena this season.

Northwestern's offense has regressed: It felt like someone was holding the Welsh-Ryan Arena crowd in a time machine against their will, as the offensive woes from November and December reemerged and turned a game that was supposed to be a layup into a misstep. The Wildcats shot an anemic 36% from the field, and couldn't build a lead of any substance despite taking 15 more shots than Penn State.

The team's efficiency was in the cellar almost across the board. Barnhizer was the lone outlier with 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting in the second half, but the rest of the offense struggled. Penn State swarmed Buie, and though the potential first-team All-Big Ten guard still worked his way to 20 points, there was only so much he could do. He finished 9-for-22 from the floor and 2-for-7 from three. Once Penn State locked in on him, Northwestern's offense completely ground to a halt.

Whether it was on the fast break or in the half court, Northwestern's offense couldn't buy a bucket. The rest of the box score is gruesome to behold: 2-for-10 for Chase Audige, 4-for-11 for Ty Berry and 2-for-7 for Robbie Beran.

Collins still gave his squad, especially Audige who has come under fire for his poor shooting of late, his vote of confidence.

"I thought Chase was doing a pretty good job of kind of not forcing the action and getting good shots," Collins said. "He just didn't shoot a great percentage. He's gonna be fine, he's gonna be fine, I'm not worried about it."

This team has shown that when they can get three scorers in a rhythm, they can beat anyone in the conference, if not the country. But that ability to keep defenses on their toes seems to have evaporated over the last three games, especially in the second halves.





Second-half woes persist: This wasn't as dramatic as Northwestern's previous two second-half disasters that ceded a double-digit lead against Illinois and created a double-digit loss against Maryland, but it was still apparent that something just wasn't clicking for the Wildcats in the second frame.

Penn State leapt from 24 points in the first half to 37 in the second behind a lights-out 14-for-24 shooting effort. They followed that with a seven-point overtime to seal the win.

Northwestern's defense was locked in for the first half, hounding the Lions into nine turnovers. In the second half, however, something slipped for the Wildcats and something clicked for the Nittany Lions, as the turnovers dropped to just four.





Loss to Penn State cements a rocky stretch: After a five-game winning streak that saw them finalize a sweep of then-No. 1 Purdue and then-No. 14 Indiana, the Wildcats have looked disturbingly mortal and even more concerningly frustrated over the last three losses.

There were a couple exchanges between players about defensive miscommunications, and the compounding futility of the half-court offense loomed over the court like a storm cloud.

That's not to say this team should throw in the towel, but it may be time to batten down the hatches and get everything squared away before both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. This team has looked tired and offensively shackled down the stretch in three straight games. Illinois and Maryland are two of the best teams in the conference, but to continue the trend against Penn State at home is a legitimate concern.

Northwestern has averaged 62 points in that stretch and have struggled to find a way to create scoring outside of handing Buie the ball and getting out of the way. All that being said, Buie's confidence does not seem to be wavering.

"We've been on a losing streak before, [but] we know how special we are," Buie said. "We all believe in each other and our coaches believe in us, so we have got to shore some things up and we'll be back on a winning track."





This is still one of Northwestern's greatest teams: This definitely wasn't the way Collins or any Northwestern fans thought or wanted to see Senior Night pan out. But this team's recent struggles shouldn't obscure the seniors' phenomenal body of work, or their status as one of the best senior classes in Northwestern's history.

"Their first game as freshmen, they lost a game to Merrimack," Collins said. "And there was no one in the building... Now, they have 11 [Big Ten] wins, they have 20 wins, every game is sold out."

Buie echoed Collins, reminiscing about how far he and his class have come.

"It meant a lot, it was special," Buie said. "Everything I've been through, to play my last game at Welsh-Ryan during a winning season, being 11-8 through 19 games... I will miss this place, though, a lot of special people are here, a lot of people that care about you.

"Over the last four years, it really became home. I don't know anything different. I'm just so proud of our team."

Buie completed his fourth season as a Wildcat and that quote is laden with finality, but he could have another year of eligibility from the COVID season should be choose to exercise it. When asked directly if this is his final season for Northwestern he demurred and left the option open for the offseason.

"I'm just living in the moment, one game at a time," Buie said. "I haven't really though too far outside of the season. I want to finish the season strong and then I'll get together with my coaches and my family and decide from there."

Even if this is Buie's last season, he, and this class, have accomplished something truly special. They have cemented their place as one of the best teams in program history and delivered signature moments that have turned Welsh-Ryan Arena from a dormant building dominated by traveling fans into a madhouse with a rabid student section ready to go toe-to-toe with any fanbase in the Big Ten that makes the trip up to Evanston.





Northwestern's double-bye chances are up in the air: With this loss, Northwestern drops to a four-way tie for third place in the Big Ten, one of seven teams with eight Big Ten losses. Among those third-place teams, the Wildcats hold the tiebreaker over Indiana and Iowa, though Maryland has the tiebreaker over them.

To keep Northwestern's chances for competing for a conference title alive, a double-bye will be crucial, and a win at Rutgers this weekend will will be critical for securing it. A loss to Rutgers will plunge Northwestern into the maelstrom in the middle of the conference, where they could bloody themselves in the conference tourney against another team in the middle of the pack and further damage their seeding for March Madness.

A double-bye gives them more time to prepare, regain their legs and also face a tired team that has already played once or twice, rather than a team that has played once or is on equal rest.

This loss to Penn State will ding Northwestern's stock a bit, but they still have a strong NCAA resume. A win over Rutgers and a solid Big Ten tournament showing, and the Wildcats should have a single-digit tournament draw still well within their sights.