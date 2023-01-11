Northwestern dropped its second home game of the new year to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 65-62, in a matchup that featured some big swings in both directions.

The Wildcats struggled early, putting themselves into a consistent five- to 10-point hole for the majority of the first half. They found themselves down five at halftime, but stormed back in the second half, even taking a lead with under a minute left.

But Rutgers scored the last seven points of the game to eke out the win, including a dagger three-pointer by Cam Spencer with 15 seconds left.

Northwestern was led by Boo Buie and Ty Berry, who each scored 13 points, while Chase Audige had 12.

Spencer led all scorers with 23 points, including six threes.

Here are our takeaways from the loss that drops the Wildcats’ record to 12-4 (3-2 Big Ten):





Late defensive lapse proves costly

Northwestern fought hard to get back into the battle against Rutgers, but a late defensive lapse left Spencer wide open at the three-point line, and he drained it to take the lead, 63-62, with just 15 seconds left. Then the Scarlet Knights forced a jump ball on Buie's ensuing drive to regain possession. Spencer knocked down two free throws, Audige couldnt' pull off a last second miracle and Rutgers secured the win.

After the game, Collins stood by his choice not to call a timeout after Spencer's three, and to put the ball in Buie's hands off the inbound.

"We chose to attack because they're a pressing team," Collins said. "I showed my respect for them. I thought if we let them set their defense, they would get into a trapping scheme."

Collins continued, saying that although it obviously wasn't the result they wanted, they got to the same strategy off the inbound that they would have from a timeout.

"I felt good, the ball was in Boo's hands," he said. "That's the guy I would have drawn it up [for] if we called a timeout."

The Wildcats wouldn't have needed Buie's attempted heroics if they had kept a red-hot Spencer, who finished 6-of-7 from three-point range, from getting an open shot late. For a team with as strong of a defensive identity as Northwestern, leaving a player who had been lights out all night that wide open is inexcusable.

This game was winnable, and the 'Cats let it slip away on one of their final defensive possessions.





Struggles at the free-throw line haunted NU

The Cats went 10-for-18 from the line, which proved to be the difference in the three-point loss. Getting to the line was not the issue, as Northwestern was already in the bonus before the 10-minute mark in the second half. But they couldn't take advantage of the gift-wrapped points.

As Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell pointed out, "You can't guard them at the line."

Against a team as strong defensively as Rutgers is, Northwestern needed to capitalize at the charity stripe.





Three-point shooting needs work

Although there were some clutch moments for the Cats beyond the arc that kept them in the game -- namely Julian Roper II's bank shot to take a lead with 1:14 left -- Northwestern was unable to convert far too often. Northwestern started to find its groove at the end of the first half, but they still went into the break shooting 3-of-12 from deep. They picked it up a bit in the second half, going 7-for-15, but broadly the Wildcats' sharpshooting ability left much to be desired.

Three-point shooting has been an issue for Collin's squad this entire season. They are only making their shots at a 31.9% clip, which is good for 270th in the nation. But they are also taking 25.3 threes per game, which is the 43rd highest rate. Clearly unsustainable, this dichotomy may explain some of the offensive struggles that the Cats have had this season. This should be one of the top issues that the coaching staff focuses on heading into the bulk of the season.





The student section showed out

The expansion of the student section by Northwestern athletic department proved to be a good call.

Student seating was already full 45 minutes before tip, prompting NU to open up overflow seating in the second deck. The student's energy was palpable, too. Their cheers filled the stadium, providing a constant hum, and erupting at key moments. The students must have had a pregame meeting to go over chants, because they were impressively in sync for most of the game. They even stayed passionate as the Cats fell behind, showing their belief in the squad.

As the game progressed, deafening is the only word that can be used to describe the atmosphere in WRA. The press section even started shaking while Northwestern was mounting a comeback late in the game.

"The crowd was amazing," Collins said. "The energy in the building was awesome... I hope they'll stick with us... We need them when we have these close games... You can really be uplifted by the energy of your crowd... If we don't have that student section tonight, I'm not sure we make that run and take the lead."





Ty Berry's offensive resurgence was key

Berry followed up his double-double from the win over Indiana well, posting 13 points while shooting 50% in tonight's loss.

Berry struggled to find his shooting mojo early in the season, but he has been hitting his shots at nearly a 45% rate over the last five games. Berry finding his stroke will help alleviate some of the pressure that is placed on Buie, Audige and Robbie Beran.



