Takeaways: Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73

Northwestern faced their first true road test of the season as they traveled to Winston-Salem, N.C., to face Wake Forest on Tuesday night as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Both teams entered with one loss, and the Cats were hoping to add a second win over a major-conference opponent to their résumé. Northwestern came back time and again in an entertaining game of momentum swings, but ultimately fell short in overtime in a stinging 77-73 loss. The game started evenly, but Wake Forest used a five-minute Wildcat scoring drought to rip off a 13-0 run and take 32-20 lead. The Cats responded, as they did all night, to whittle the lead down to 37-32 at the half. Northwestern came out firing in the second half, scoring eight quick points to take the lead. Then, Wake Forest answered with another run; this time it was 10-0. Northwestern answered again with an 11-2 run to tie the game at 51 with 10:27 left. The game was neck-and-neck from there, as regulation time ended in a 64-64 tie. The Deacons outscored the Wildcats 13-9 in overtime to get the win. Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia made the game-winning shot with six seconds left, and then added two free throws after getting fouled to close the deal. The Wildcats were led by 15 points from Pete Nance. The Wildcats played without Chase Audige, last year's leading scorer, who is out with a hip injury and has yet to play this season. LaRavia and Alondes Williams both scored 21 points to pace the Demon Deacons. Here are our takeaways from a game that dropped the Cats to 5-2.



Scoring droughts prove costly

Prolonged dry spells from the field have hampered Northwestern's offense in recent years, and things did not seem to have improved on Tuesday against Wake. Northwestern went four minutes and nine seconds between Nance's jumper with 18:46 remaining and Robbie Beran's lay in with 14:37 left before the half. Later, Ryan Greer hit a pair of free throws with 8:57 on the clock, NU didn't find the bottom of the net again until Elyjah Williams' jumper with 3:31 remaining. That's 5:26 without a point, for those keeping track. In the second half, after taking the lead less than two minutes into the half, NU went scoreless for 3:57. Add up those three streaks and Northwestern was in a scoring drought for a grand total of 13:32. The combined score of those dry spells was 31-0 Wake Forest. In what ended up being a four-point game, that's jarring. Head coach Chris Collins thought his team executed well at times, but the consistency wasn't there all night. The Cats just can't keep digging themselves holes if they want to start ending up on the right side of these close games more often.



LaRavia comes up clutch

Wake Forest needed a hero down the stretch and LaRavia was happy to put on the cape and get the Demon Deacons across the finish line. The junior finished with 21 points and seven boards. He scored nine of the Demon Deacons' final 10 points, including burying the game-winning shot with six seconds remaining on the clock. "We had our chances offensively, then LaRavia made a big shot," Collins said. LaRavia took over after a Wake Forest timeout with 2:11 remaining in the extra period. Northwestern had just taken a 69-67 lead on a pair of Boo Buie free throws. LaRavia responded by hitting what Collins called "a circus shot" while getting fouled. He would make the free throw and give Wake Forest the lead. After Buie made an easy layup on a slick back-door inbounds play with 20 seconds left to tie the game at 73, LaRavia made a tough, well-defended turnaround jumper over Robbie Beran for a 75-73 lead. He then added two free throws with a second left.



Buie struggles with efficiency

The junior point guard's last turnover will likely stick with him for a while. Northwestern wanted to get the ball to Buie on the run after LaRavia's bucket with five ticks remaining. "Five seconds is a lot of time," Collins said. "You can definitely get length of the floor, and we wanted to get Boo on the run. I thought he had an angle there, but just kind of bobbled the ball and slipped a little bit." Collins undersells it by saying Buie "kind of bobbled the ball and slipped a little bit," as Buie took his eyes off the ball to look down court, and when he tried to regather it, he lost his footing. The ball rolled harmlessly to LaRavia, who was fouled and coolly iced the game at the line. That was Buie's fifth turnover of the night. He did dish out seven assists, but a 1.4 assist-to-turnover ratio is well below where Buie has been this season (3.4). Buie also struggled to find his shot, going 4-for-11 from the floor and scoring 12 points. The junior was off to a torrid start to the season, averaging 17.5 points and 6.2 helpers per game. The last play was a forgettable one, and something that happens; players lose their footing on the court all the time. What's more important is Buie getting back to playing consistently, like the guy who propelled Northwestern to a 5-1 start heading into Tuesday's game.





Roper II makes his mark