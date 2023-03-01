Oregon (Ill.) 2025 tight end/defensive end recruit Josh Crandall (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) is a name on the rise in the Class of 2024. Randall, who is truly a non stop three sport athlete at Oregon High School in Northwestern Illinois checks in and breaks down his latest recruiting news in this latest update. .

"I just wrapped up the wrestling season last week and I'm already back in baseball this week," Randall said. "We just starred up baseball practice on Monday and I just enjoy playing all three sports and going out to compete."

Crandall also filled us in on his latest football recruiting news so far this winter.

"I've made college visits already to Northwestern back in late January for it's Junior Day event. I've also been to Iowa and also Illinois for visits and I stay in contact with those three schools along with some others as well. I've been invited to fo to some spring practices and events. My schedule is pretty busy this spring with baseball and school but I'm hoping to get out to either spring visits or a camp this summer."

Does Crandall have any college visits planned?

"I'm planning to go back to Northwestern again for either a spring visit or a summer camp. I also camped at Iowa last year and I'll go back to see them this spring. I'm also looking to go see NIU since they are pretty close to home and they are also recruiting me. I'm sure I'll also look at some other schools to visit this spring and summer."

Crandall is also looking forward to his 2023 IHSA football season.

"We bring back alot of guys who started this past season on both sides of the football. Our sophomore class which includes myself has been really good and will merge into the team really well. We have a strong core of players and good depth as well and we have a chance to have a really good season."