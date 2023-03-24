FIVE WHO RAISED THEIR STOCK

Keylen Adams

1. KEYLEN ADAMS: Adams has been a well-known prospect for years and, from a physical perspective, he has never looked better. The Virginia native has slimmed down just a little bit and it has helped him become a more explosive route runner and a better overall athlete. Adams has the speed to give any defensive back who matches up with him plenty to worry about. Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Pittsburgh were the teams Adams named as his top four in February, but he's pumping the brakes on a commitment. He's working on setting up visits to Alabama, Auburn and South Carolina during his spring break. Adams also said the schools that are prioritizing him are South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Auburn and Pittsburgh. *****

Eliljah Moore (Rivals.com)

2. ELIJAH MOORE: Moore is an explosive and rangy receiver who does a great job making plays down the field, especially in jump ball situations. He's also a reliable receiver on short routes because he is a solid route-runner and has a great catching radius. Moore can play physically when necessary, but he relies more on his speed and quickness to win against man coverage. Ohio State will get Moore on campus this weekend and then he'll head to Michigan on April 1. Moore mentioned Maryland, Ohio State and Oregon as possible official visit destinations, with a commitment in the works for this summer. *****

Anthony Reddick

3. ANTHONY REDDICK: Reddick is a player we've been eager to learn more about and Hampton (Va.) Phoebus native did not disappoint. Around 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Reddick did a really good job covering running backs and tight ends in space. The 7-on-7 environment can be really difficult on linebackers, but he more than held his own. In the next rankings update, expect Reddick to be slotted in the outside linebacker position rankings. Originally from Memphis, Reddick is working on visits to Penn State, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. The Nittany Lions, along with Colorado and Arkansas, are three teams that have caught his attention so far. *****

Chanz Wiggins

4. CHANZ WIGGINS: Wiggins has been doing a great job on the camp circuit this spring and his stock is certainly trending upward. He is a big, physical receiver who can take the top off of defenses and compete for jump balls anywhere on the field. Wiggins has a great catch radius and reliable hands. With his skill set, don't be surprised if Wiggins turns into a favorite target for his quarterback at the next level. He just took another visit to Virginia Tech and plans to visit Northwestern on April 1. Look for Wiggins to return to Maryland, Penn State and West Virginia again next month. *****

Gabriel Williams

5. GABRIEL WILLIAMS: Williams has progressed nicely since his last in-person evaluation. Pushing 6-foot-5, Williams has added significant strength to his lean frame and that's allowed him to play with an aggressive streak college coaches love to see. There were a number of instances where the quarterback wanted to throw the ball to a receiver but Williams forced him to look elsewhere because he could have gotten at least one hand on the ball. USC, Maryland, Tennessee, Penn State and Duke are in the running for official visits from Williams, who wants to commit no later than July 13. A top 10 from Williams could be coming in the next couple weeks. After recently visiting Maryland, look for Williams to take a trip to Virginia Tech on April 1.

*****

NEWS AND NOTES

Even though he released a top 11 earlier this month, Delane seems to be focused on a smaller group of schools that seem the most interested in him. LSU, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Alabama are doing the best right now, and he'll be in Columbus this weekend to take a closer look at the Buckeyes. Visits to Alabama and Virginia Tech will happen this spring. A commitment from Delane, a 2025 prospect, could come as early as August or at some point during the season. *****

Farooq's recruitment took over during the last few months but he's already working toward a summer commitment. Tennessee, Ohio State, USC, Oregon and Oklahoma are the main contenders right now. Farooq will be at Ohio State this weekend, Alabama possibly on April 13, and he'll be on hand for Tennessee's spring game on April 15. He said his candidates for official visits are Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and USC. *****

Humes hasn't made too many waves on the recruiting trail just yet, but the 2025 prospect is being targeted by powerhouse programs around the country. A recent visit to LSU put the Tigers in a good spot and the relationships in Baton Rouge are strong, especially with former teammate DaShawn Womack there. Humes will be at Notre Dame this weekend and will be at Tennessee next weekend. *****

Jones has been relatively low key on the recruiting trail, and it turns out he's just biding his time. Jones isn't planning on signing until the Late Signing Period in February and doesn't want to take any official visits until after his senior season. Maryland recently played host to the local four-star and his next visit will be to Michigan on April 1. The Terps and Wolverines – along with Oregon, Wisconsin and Ohio State – are the main contenders for Jones at this point. *****

Oregon, Penn State and, most recently, Maryland, have all hosted Van Buren so far this year and all three, along with Oklahoma, are in good position to get official visits from him. Look for Van Buren at Ohio State this weekend and then at Alabama in April. Van Buren is aiming for a commitment in early July, but he'll be taking plenty of unofficial and official visits between now and then. *****