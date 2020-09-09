One of the most diligent recruiting journeys of the 2021 class is coming to an end.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting NCAA recruiting dead period, three-star tackle Jack Leyrer of Dallas (Texas) Highland Park still managed to take unescorted, unofficial visits to all six of his final schools over the last several months.

Now that he's criss-crossed the country with his family to check out campuses, he is ready to make his final decision.

"I’m planning to commit here in the few(ish) days," he said via text message.