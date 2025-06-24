The 'people and place' made new TE commit Tom McGlinchey a Wildcat

So, on Sunday night, the 6-foot-6, 225-pounder from Philadelphia (Pa.) William Penn Charter committed to the Wildcats to become the first tight end in the 2026 class.

Last weekend's official visit more than lived up to the lofty expectations three-star athlete Tom McGlinchey had for Northwestern.

McGlinchey told WildcatReport that it was "the people and the place" that made him pull the trigger.

"The people at Northwestern are there to support you and push you to be your best," he said, shortly after committing to head coach David Braun. "Northwestern is one of the most prestigious schools in the country and it sets you up for life after football."

McGlinchey visited Northwestern with his father. He is the second of three uncommitted official visitors to pull the trigger for the Wildcats, joining defensive end Nick Costa, who announced his pledge on Sunday night.

McGlinchey said that he knew that he would be a Wildcat after listening to Braun explain his vision for the program.

"I think for me it was the way Coach Braun talked about where the program was headed, said McGlinchey, who was hosted to Wildcat tight end Lawson Albright. "He said he wanted stability and I knew I wanted to be a part of that.

"I think as time went on throughout the weekend, my love for the school just kept growing. And I knew that this was the place I wanted to be."

McGlinchey plays quarterback at Penn Charter but earned all nine of his offers as a tight end. Power Four programs Northwestern, Duke and Syracuse all offered him, but in the end it came down to NU and UConn. He took official visits to both over the last two weekends.