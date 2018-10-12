Nebraska (0-5) vs. Northwestern (2-3)

Place: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.

Line: Northwestern -4.5

Date: Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018

Time: 11 a.m. CST

TV: ABC

Last year: Northwestern beat Nebraska in Lincoln, 31-24, in OT

Last time here: The 20th-ranked Cornhuskers beat Northwestern, 24-13 in a game that never really seemed that close

Previous three meetings: 2017: NU 31-24, 2016: NEB 24-13, 2015: NU 30-28

Last Week: Northwestern defeated 20th-ranked Michigan State on the road on the Spartans' Homecoming, while Nebraska got run over by #16 Wisconsin in Madison, 41-24



