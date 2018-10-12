Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-12 09:35:37 -0500') }} football Edit

The Skinny: Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Azxipirgltgqllxzpe7j
Clayton Thorson
USA Today Images
Tim Chapman
WildcatReport Writer

GAME DETAILS

Nebraska (0-5) vs. Northwestern (2-3)

Place: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.

Line: Northwestern -4.5

Date: Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018

Time: 11 a.m. CST

TV: ABC

Last year: Northwestern beat Nebraska in Lincoln, 31-24, in OT

Last time here: The 20th-ranked Cornhuskers beat Northwestern, 24-13 in a game that never really seemed that close

Previous three meetings: 2017: NU 31-24, 2016: NEB 24-13, 2015: NU 30-28

Last Week: Northwestern defeated 20th-ranked Michigan State on the road on the Spartans' Homecoming, while Nebraska got run over by #16 Wisconsin in Madison, 41-24


WHEN NEBRASKA HAS THE BALL

Vq8w83ktxxbdfuhaynw6
JD Spielman
Getty Image
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}