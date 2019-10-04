News More News
The skinny: Northwestern vs. Nebraska

Northwestern beat Nebraska 34-31 in overtime last season.
Northwestern beat Nebraska 34-31 in overtime last season. (AP Images)
Tim Chapman • WildcatReport
WildcatReport

NORTHWESTERN (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) at NEBRASKA (3-2, 1-1)

Place: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Line: Northwestern +7.5

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019

Time: 3 p.m. CST

TV: FOX

Last year: NU 34-31 (OT)

Previous three: 2017: NU 31-24… 2016: NEB 24-13… 2015: NU 30-28

Last time here: NU won 31-24 (OT) in 2017


WHEN NORTHWESTERN HAS THE BALL

WR Riley Lees
WR Riley Lees (AP Images)
