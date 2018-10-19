Northwestern (3-3) vs. Rutgers (1-6)

Place: Highpoint.com Stadium, Piscataway, N.J.

Line: Northwestern -20.5

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018

Time: 11 a.m. CST

TV: BTN

Last year: Did not play

Last time here: Rutgers beat a bad Northwestern group, 22-18, in Francis Peay’s last season as head coach at NU.

Previous three: 1991: RU 22-18, 1989: RU 38-27, 1919: RU 29-0

Last Week: Northwestern won a 34-31 thriller in OT against Nebraska, while Rutgers suffered their its sixth consecutive loss of the season, at Maryland, 34-7.



