The skinny: UMass vs. Northwestern
UMASS (1-9) vs. NORTHWESTERN (1-9)
Place: Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.
Line: Northwestern -40 (you read that correctly)
Date: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
Time: 11 a.m. CST
TV: BTN
Last meeting: This is the first-ever matchup.
WHEN NORTHWESTERN HAS THE BALL
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news