News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-25 10:11:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Thiergood takes in game day experience at Northwestern

Jayden Thiergood
Jayden Thiergood (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
@WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor

Northwestern had more than 30 prospects visiting for the Michigan State game on Saturday, but Jayden Thiergood was a bit of a rarity.

The unranked defensive lineman was one of very few 2020 players there who didn't have an offer from the Wildcats. Northwestern had 10 of its 2020 commits in the stands at Ryan Field, but not many targets whom they are still evaluating. Thiergood was one of them.

We caught up with Thiergood, who has more than 15 offers but is still waiting for his first from a Power Five program, to talk about his visit experience.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}