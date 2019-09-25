@WildcatReport

Northwestern had more than 30 prospects visiting for the Michigan State game on Saturday, but Jayden Thiergood was a bit of a rarity.

The unranked defensive lineman was one of very few 2020 players there who didn't have an offer from the Wildcats. Northwestern had 10 of its 2020 commits in the stands at Ryan Field, but not many targets whom they are still evaluating. Thiergood was one of them.

We caught up with Thiergood, who has more than 15 offers but is still waiting for his first from a Power Five program, to talk about his visit experience.