This is technically the “dead period” on the NCAA recruiting calendar, when college coaches are barred from face-to-face contact with recruits or their parents. But this week is pretty lively as far as Northwestern recruiting is concerned. One major Wildcat recruiting target will announce his commitment on Friday, and another will reveal his Top 10. This comes on the heels of Northwestern making the Top 5 for a five-star 2020 prospect on Tuesday and a three-star 2019 on Wednesday. And the Wildcats are still in the hunt for yet another 2019 commitment that could come any day now.



Four-star running back Jirehl Brock of Quincy (Ill.) is the big fish announcing his commitment on Friday. He tweeted out the time and place for his decision on the Fourth of July.

I will be announcing where I’ve decided to continue my academic and athletic career Friday at 5 o’clock in the gym at Quincy Senior High School. Open to the public. Please come out and support.🔵⚪️ — J-Breezy🏀🏈💥💯 (@jirehlbrock) July 4, 2018

Brock, the No. 2 player in Illinois and No. 194 in the country, will choose from among Iowa State, Minnesota and Northwestern. He broke down his three finalists for WildcatReport last week. The 6-foot, 200-pounder took official visits to all three schools over the last two months. Iowa and Notre Dame were two other programs in the hunt until commitments from other running backs dropped them out of the race. Some observers consider the Cyclones to be the front-runner here, but no one but Brock knows for sure where he will end up. One positive in Northwestern's favor: the Wildcats are the only one of the three who don't yet have a commitment from a running back.



Also on Friday, three-star tackle Walter Rouse of Silver Spring (Md.) Sidwell Friends will announce his Top 10 schools. That may seem like a rather long short list, but the 6-foot-6, 275-pounder has 36 offers to choose from.

Thank you to the schools that offered me a full scholarship to play football. It has been a true blessing. However, I can only attend one university. My next step in my recruitment will be announcing my top ten schools this Friday, July 6th. S/0 to @j4rv15_ for the edits! pic.twitter.com/xAotTP62ay — Walter Rouse 7️⃣5️⃣ (@wrouse19) July 3, 2018

Rouse told WildcatReport that he had to resist the urge to commit to Northwestern during his June official visit. Since then, the No. 8 player in Maryland has visited Vanderbilt, Penn State and Notre Dame and picked up an offer from Michigan. Still, it would be a stunner if the Wildcats don’t at least make his short list.

Northwestern is already on the short list for a pair of prospects who announced their favorites earlier in the week.



Five-star offensive lineman Myles Hinton put Northwestern in his Top 5 on Tuesday, along with Clemson, Georgia, Michigan and Stanford - pretty good company for the Wildcats.

If the Hinton name sounds familiar, it should: Myles’ father is former Northwestern offensive line great Chris Hinton. However, the Wildcats will have a family ties battle with Michigan in this one: Myles’ older brother, five-star DE Christopher Hinton, is a Class of 2019 commitment for the Wolverines. This one figures to be an uphill climb for NU.



On July 4, three-star safety Brandon Joseph of College Station (Tex.) announced that Northwestern had reserved a spot in his Top 3, along with Arizona and Texas Tech.

Top 3...



Commitment coming soon pic.twitter.com/BCImaEsGXc — Brandon Joseph (@BrandonJoseph_1) July 5, 2018

The 6-foot, 190-pounder took an official visit to Evanston on the weekend of June 15 and told WildcatReport that he was “loving Northwestern” afterward. The Wildcats made his initial Top 8, which got pared down further this week. Joseph official visits to Texas Tech and Arizona the week before and after Northwestern, respectively.

