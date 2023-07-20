Justin Scott’s commitment to Ohio State

The Buckeyes are used to landing five-star prospects so that is not what made this one of the surprises of the summer. The surprise was in the timing of the commitment. Scott took June official visits to Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Miami. Notre Dame was heavily involved as well but the Irish had not received its official visit yet. Even without that official visit many (myself included) thought Notre Dame would eventually win out. Even with Michigan making a strong push during his official visit in Ann Arbor. It was an enormous win for coach Ryan Day to get Scott into the fold. Getting the win off the field over Michigan made it that much sweeter. The early July surprise also could set off a nice run of commitments for the Buckeyes. They have since landed four-star Arizona defensive back Miles Lockhart. The team is also in contention for Dylan Stewart, Eddrick Houston and Aaron Scott.

Purdue tracking for top-25 class

There has been a lot of talk in the Midwest about first-year head coaches Luke Fickell (Wisconsin) and Matt Rhule (Nebraska). But someone else is quietly doing good work on the recruiting trail. Purdue’s Ryan Walters has the Boilermakers in contention for a top-25 recruiting class, which would be their first since the program's 2004 class finished No. 20. The Boilermakers next highest team ranking was No. 26 in 2019. There are a trio of four-star prospects in the class right now. Quarterback Marcos Davila was a great pickup out of Texas for Walters. Wide receiver Keonde Henry and Ohio athlete Koy Beasley are the other four-stars in the class. The class also features high upside players such as defensive back William “Speedy” Nettles and offensive lineman Max Parrot. It’s a good group slated to join the program that Walters hopes to keep building on.

Stunning developments at Northwestern

