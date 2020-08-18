WildcatReport - Three-Point Stance: Big Ten, 2022 five-stars, SEC schedule

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a look at several Big Ten players who really needed a football season to boost their draft status, a list of comparisons for all 14 of the 2022 five-stars and a ranking of the SEC schedules.

1. TEN BIG TEN PLAYERS WHO NEEDED A FALL SEASON

Nico Collins (AP Images)

2. COMPARING 2022 FIVE-STARS

Walter Nolen (Rivals.com)

3. RANKING THE SEC SCHEDULES