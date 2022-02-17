Three-Point Stance: Coaching job security, Big Ten, Heisman

1. Coaches with the most job security.

Nick Saban (AP Images)

I did a Hot Seat list on Tuesday, which was actually laughed at by some Nebraska fans (sorry, Scott Frost is No. 1). Today, I’ll do a security list for the Power Five. This is for non first-year coaches at their programs so sorry Mario Cristobal. 1. Nick Saban, Alabama — Duh? 2. Dabo Swinney, Clemson — He’s ahead of Kirby Smart simply because the ACC isn’t the coach killer the SEC is. 3. Kirby Smart, Georgia — The reigning national champ has job security, right Ed Orgeron? 4. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern — He’s there for as long as he wants to be. 5. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan — Why Harbaugh after just a one-year extension? What other coach can publicly want to take an NFL job, not get that offer and come back like nothing happened? 6. Matt Campbell, Iowa State — He’s been mentioned for every big job over the last many years, and Iowa State would keep him forever. 7. Kyle Whittingham, Utah — He broke through to the Rose Bowl now and has won his division three of the last four years. 8. Ryan Day, Ohio State — Seems low, right? Only because this is the one job up North where national titles determine the future. 9. Mel Tucker, Michigan State — I have $95 million reasons to think he will be there for a long time. 10. Mark Stoops, Kentucky — Tough call for No. 10, right? With so many candidates I went with Stoops because he’s been so important to this program’s turnaround from being just a hoops school.

2. Big Ten players to step up - who aren't quarterbacks.

Luke Ford (AP Images)

As we enter the spring let's take a look at players on offense who needs to take their game up a notch to help their teams. We start today with the Big Ten and I made it hard -- no quarterbacks or transfers.

3. Five dark horses for the Heisman

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (AP Images)