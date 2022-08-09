Three-Point Stance: Midwest freshmen, Northwestern, rising prospects

Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove identifies five Midwest freshmen that could make an immediate impact this season, explained why Northwestern could surprise in the Big Ten and lists three Midwest prospects that may rise in the rankings in today’s Three-Point Stance.



1. FIVE MIDWEST FRESHMEN WHO COULD IMPACT IMMEDIATELY

Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa - When Nwankpa steps on the field this fall he will be the highest-ranked recruit to ever play for the Hawkeyes. Iowa lost three starters from last year's secondary unit, but there is still talent on the roster and Nwankpa will have to battle for playing time early on. Even if Nwankpa starts the season in a reserve role on defense, he is sure to make an impact on special teams, and at some point his talent will be too much to keep him off the field. Luther Burden, Missouri - The No. 1 overall receiver in the 2022 class made national headlines when he chose the Tigers over now defending national champions Georgia. Burden was an early enrollee and made an immediate impact during spring football which was capped off with an 81-yard 1-touchdown performance during Missouri's spring game. Look for "Touchdown Luther" to make an immediate impact out of the gate. Dasan McCullough, Indiana - The one-time Ohio State commit arrived to Bloomington as one of the most celebrated recruits in Indiana history. The Bloomington (Ind.) South star is receiving rave reviews and already debuted in the two-deep when the Hoosier coaching staff released its first fall depth chart. McCullough combines his elite size with a high level of athleticism and will compete for a starting job right away. Barion Brown, Kentucky - The ability to hit the home run is the fastest way for a freshman to get on the field regardless of their college readiness and that is exactly what Brown brings to the table. The former 100-, 200- and 400-meter Tennessee state track champion can stretch the field like few in his class and is already receiving first-team reps in fall camp. Even if Brown doesn't begin the season as one of Kentucky's starting receivers, the Kentucky staff is sure to find ways to get the ball in his hands early and often. Ernest Hausmann, Nebraska - Hausman didn't arrive on campus as Nebraska's highest-ranked recruit in the 2022 class, but word out of Lincoln is that he has made as much or more of an impact during fall camp as any other true freshman. The Nebraska staff is hoping to rotate their linebackers a lot more this season, so look for Hausman to see the field and make an impact early on.

*****

2. BIG TEN SURPRISE?

Pat Fitzgerald (USA Today Sports Images)

Northwestern had a season to forget in 2021 and as a result the Wildcats enter the 2022 season predicted to finish last in their division. Northwestern also enters the season with Las Vegas sportsbooks setting the team's win total at four. There are questions at quarterback, the offense and defense were both horrible last season and one of the program's best defensive players in Brandon Joseph left for Notre Dame. So why should there be hope in Evanston? It all starts with Pat Fitzgerald. In Fitzgerald's 16 seasons as Northwestern's head coach, only once have the Wildcats had back-to-back losing seasons. The last time Northwestern finished the season at 3-9, like they did in 2021, Fitzgerald and Co. followed the season with a top-10 team that went 7-2 and won the Big Ten West. There is a culture of winning established in Evanston, the Wildcats have a talented offensive line anchored by future high round draft-pick Peter Skoronski coming back and have added some talented newcomers in the program. I am not saying that this year's Northwestern team will challenge for a national or Big Ten title, but I am willing to bet the 2022 Wildcats exceed expectations and will certainly not finish at the bottom of the Big Ten barrel in 2022.

*****

3. THREE MIDWEST RISERS

Chris Terek (Rivals.com)