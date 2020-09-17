WildcatReport - Three-Point Stance: Top Big Ten players, breakouts, in-state targets

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with the top 10 players left in the Big Ten, five breakout candidates in the conference and the biggest uncommitted prospects that are must gets for in-state programs.

So who’s left in the Big Ten with players like Micah Parsons, Rashod Bateman, Wyatt Davis, Shaun Wade, Rondale Moore and Nico Collins opting out on the season? Plenty. And Davis is reportedly trying to opt back in with the Buckeyes. Here are the best players set to return to action in October as of now.



1. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State — Fields is easily the face of the conference and he should be back and dominating this fall. He’ll be a Heisman finalist even with a shortened schedule.

2. DE George Karlaftis, Purdue — Karlaftis is a beast who was just starting to scratch the surface last year with 7.5 sacks.

3. LB Antjuan Simmons, Michigan State — Simmons showed in his first year as a starter how special he can be with 90 tackles with 15 for a loss. He’s also very good in coverage.

4. OT Alaric Jackson, Iowa — Jackson steps out of the Tristan Wirfs shadow this season.

5. DE Shaka Toney, Penn State — He’s an elite pass rusher who will scare the heck out of quarterbacks this season.

6. LB Paddy Fisher, Northwestern — Fisher had a down year by his standards last season and was still one of the best in the conference.

7. WR Chris Olave, Ohio State — He’s a slick route runner and one of those guys who just had a knack for getting open. He’ll put up big numbers.

8. TE Pat Freiermuth, Penn State — He's a nasty red zone threat and will battle for TE1 position in the NFL Draft.

9. QB Tanner Morgan, Minnesota — I like Morgan a lot better than many and even without Bateman I expect big things.

10. LB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin — Yet another Wisconsin defender who doesn’t get his props, Sanborn is a tackling machine.