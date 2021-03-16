WildcatReport - Three-Point Stance: Transfer QBs, NFL Draft, bad decades

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with the five most important transfer quarterbacks to watch with their new teams, some lower rated players set to make a splash in the NFL Draft and two teams in each power conference not holding their weight.

1. FIVE TRANSFER QUARTERBACKS THAT WILL IMPACT IN 2021

Jack Coan (USA Today Sports Images)

2. NFL DRAFT PROSPECTS THAT OUTPLAYED THEIR RANKING

Trey Lance (USA Today Sports Images)

The NFL Draft is a bit of a report card. I tell people I shouldn’t be expected to predict the development of a 17-year-old prospect out of high school through three, four or sometimes even five years of college to the NFL Draft, but if I’m going to brag on the hits I’m going to take the losses on the chin. These players could make some of us look dumb. QB Zach Wilson, BYU — A three-star rating out of high school isn’t horrible, especially for a kid from Utah whose biggest offer was arguably from Iowa, but he’s going to be the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. That’s not a low three-star. QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State — Lance was seen by some Power Five programs, especially his home state school Minnesota but everyone passed. Why? He was a late bloomer in high school and playing catcher in baseball led to a 3/4 delivery in football that was ugly. He’s since fixed those mechanics and flourished at the FCS level. Now his two-star ranking looks bad. OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech — This one hurts as Darrisaw was a two-star out of high school and will be a first-round pick in April. However, we will hang our hat on our four-star ranking out of prep school where he really developed. Darrisaw added 30 pounds in prep and became much more athletic but haters will point to that high school rating. DE Kwity Paye, Michigan — The knock on Paye out of high school? He was more of an athlete than a football player. The knock on him now is the same but his athleticism is such that he will be too tempting to pass on in round one. He was a high three-star and I saw him at the Under Armour Game but nothing screamed four-star to me. LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa — Collins was a massive athlete who played safety and quarterback in high school and didn’t really have a position at the next level for most programs. But Tulsa took him as a linebacker and now looks very smart for doing so. Collins should end up as a two-star first-rounder.

3. POWER FIVE PROGRAMS THAT HAVE HAD A MISERABLE DECADE

Les Miles (USA Today Sports Images)