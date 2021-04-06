WildcatReport - Three-Point Stance: Transfers, quarterbacks, breakout players

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with his thoughts on some huge recent transfers, the top 10 quarterbacks heading to new homes through the portal and five players who could break out next season in the Big Ten.

Transfer portal activity has slowed a bit since a sustained frenzy at the end of the college football season but there have still been some talented players finding new homes. Here’s my take on some of the bigger, recent announcements.

S Tykee Smith, Georgia – Smith can play free, strong or star in the Georgia defense and immediately gives the Bulldogs experience and a ballhawk in the secondary, an area where they needed help. It doesn’t get much bigger than this on defense.

WR Tahj Washington, USC – USC has big outside receivers and some sudden guys as well, but Washington is so hard to check from the slot that he could put up massive numbers. This gives Kedon Slovis even more options.

LB Itayvion Brown, Michigan State – Brown is a physical specimen who can play early at Michigan State. He can make an impact on a defense right away because of his size and ability to get after the passer. This is a superior talent.

WR Christian Fitzpatrick, Michigan State – Fitzpatrick might not be as good as his brother Dez but he’s bigger and could play either tight end or wide receiver for the Spartans. If used properly he will be a mismatch issues for many opponents.

QB Terry Wilson, New Mexico – New Mexico isn’t on the radar for many when it comes to football dominance but Wilson is a talent and should light up the Mountain West with his pass-run ability and SEC experience.

WR Melquise Stovall, Pitt – Stovall is sneaky strong and will be a difficult slot receiver to cover. Picture a player you can use on inside handoffs and short screens who will churn for extra yardage but can also stretch the field. He’s nearly 200 pounds on his short 5-foot-9 frame.

QB Jason Bean, Kansas – Bean is intriguing because he can extend the play and run and he can catch fire passing the ball at times. His completion percentage isn’t great and he makes some mistakes but Kansas needs the arm.