Del Valle (Tex.) defensive back Coleman Patmon took an official visit to Northwestern, and the program struck the right chord for the three-star prospect.

"I'm a high-academic student and academics are really important, but I wanted to make sure I could have a good balance with football and school and life," said Patmon via direct message. "After talking with the people in academics and some of the players, I definitely think I would have a good balance at Northwestern."

