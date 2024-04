Braden Blueitt visited Northwestern for the first time on April 6, a little more than two months after earning an offer from the Wildcats on January 25.

The 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver from Colleyville (Tex.) Heritage got to take in a spring practice and talk to coaches for the first time since their early winter visits to Heritage.

"It was great," he said. "It was my first time seeing Chicago and seeing their campus. It was cool to get out there and see it in person."

