"Less is more" is a phrase not often applied to recruiting. But it did have resonance for Ozzy Trapilo when he received an offer from Northwestern on April 11 during his visit to the school.

The three-star offensive tackle from Boston (Mass.) College High knows that some programs hand out offers like breath mints, with some extending offers to more than 400 prospects for the 2020 cycle. Northwestern, on the other hand, is much more selective about who they offer. The Wildcats have just 65 prospects with reported offers so far.

"I was very thankful and very excited about this offer because this program is known for not offering a ton of people and therefore I knew it meant something," he said.

