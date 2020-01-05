@WildcatReport

This one seemed to be over before it even started.

Northwestern announced shortly before Sunday night’s game that it would be without three key players against the Gophers because of injuries. The depleted Wildcats fought from tip to buzzer but, with only seven scholarship players available, they eventually fell to Minnesota, 77-68, at Williams Arena.

The Wildcats played without freshman starting point guard Boo Buie, junior starting guard Anthony Gaines and senior role player A.J. Turner. Buie and Turner will come back in the coming days or weeks, but Gaines will be out for the year.

Still, with the odds stacked against them, Northwestern jumped out to an 11-7 lead behind Pete Nance’s six points and an assist in the first four minutes. Meanwhile, the Wildcats’ zone defense stymied the Gophers on the other end.

But Minnesota started victimizing that zone by hitting 3-pointers in bunches. Consecutive 3s by Alihan Demir, Gabe Kaulscher and Tre Williams opened up a 20-13 lead for the Gophers, who took a 34-25 lead into the half and never trailed the rest of the way.

In the second half, Minnesota looked on the verge of blowing the game wide open after a Williams dunk gave the Gophers a 23-point lead, 57-34, with 9:45 left.

But the pesky Wildcats wouldn’t go away. Miller Kopp drained three straight 3s and Robbie Beran hit a layup to cap an 11-0 Northwestern run over the next 2:10 that cut the lead to 57-45.

The Wildcats kept chipping away, cutting the lead to single digits three times in the final minutes.

Pat Spencer scored a game-high 22 points and tallied eight assists to lead the Wildcats (5-8, 0-3 Big Ten). Kopp scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half, while Ryan Young finished with 10 points and a team-best 9 rebounds.

Daniel Oturu had 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Gophers (8-6, 2-2), who outrebounded Northwestern 43-28 and had a commanding 18-6 advantage in second-chance points.

Here are our takeaways from Northwestern’s fourth straight defeat:





The injury bug has bitten the Wildcats again. In what seems to be an annual occurrence, Northwestern’s roster has been decimated by injuries.

The Wildcats’ announcement about 90 minutes before tipoff that Gaines would be out for the season was not unexpected, as the junior captain had missed the last two games with a shoulder injury and seemed to be struggling all season. The loss of Buie to a stress fracture in his foot is a major blow as the true freshman had been brilliant offensively, scoring 65 points over the last three games. Turner, who had started the last two games in Gaines’ absence, suffered a thigh bruise in the Wildcats’ last game against Hartford and will be day-to-day.

Northwestern is now very limited in the backcourt, as Spencer and Ryan Greer are the only guards left on the roster. Of the seven Wildcats who played against Minnesota, Spencer was the only one who is not a freshman or a sophomore.

Buie’s loss hurts the Wildcats the most because he is a one of the young core players head coach Chris Collins is building his team around and would benefit the most from getting as much playing time as possible with his teammates this season. Now, his development will be stunted by an injury that could shelve him for a couple of weeks. Turner should be back sooner rather than later.

“This is the group were going to have for the time being,” said Collins.





The Cats showed fight: Collins said after the game that he was proud of the way his team refused to fold after going down by 23 points midway through the second half.

Instead of letting the game get “really ugly,” Collins called a time out and the undermanned Wildcats got three consecutive Kopp 3s to give them some life down the stretch. Northwestern went on a run to get the game back to a manageable margin and then fought the Gophers tooth-and-nail the rest of the way.

“I was proud of our fight,” said Collins. “We really fought until the end which is all I wanted those guys to do.”

Collins also gave credit to the Gophers, who went 17-for-17 at the free-throw line in the second half (19-for-19 for the game) and would not allow Northwestern to get any closer.





Spencer carried the offense: Nance was the offensive hero early for Northwestern, hitting a jumper, a hook in the lane and a layup to go along with a nifty assist to Kopp on a backdoor cut. But then the sophomore post man disappeared and scored only two more points the rest of the game.

Kopp had those nine straight points on NU’s second-half run but had five points the rest of the night.

The rest of the time, Spencer was doing the heavy-lifting for the Wildcats, finishing one point below his career high of 23 points scored earlier this season against Bradley.

Spencer was aggressive off the dribble, repeatedly breaking down defenders and getting into the lane for layups or dishes to open teammates. He was 9 for 18 from the floor for the game while the rest of the team went 17 for 41, and his eight assists were five more than any other Wildcat. He also added four rebounds and two steals and had just two turnovers, both of them in the first half.

More than his numbers, though, Spencer brought a confidence and fearlessness that Northwestern desperately needed on a night when they were overmatched. Even though this is the former lacrosse star’s first year of college basketball, he was the team leader among a group of freshmen and sophomores still learning their way.