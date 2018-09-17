WildcatReport's Tim Chapman, a former high school football head coach, breaks down the Wildcats’ loss to Akron.



Three takeaways

1. This game was “incredibly disappointing”. That exact phrase was mentioned multiple times by head coach Pat Fitzgerald in his post-game press conference; a presser that was probably about as much fun for him as a colonoscopy. There were simply no more appropriate word for the result of this second-half collapse than what Fitzgerald repeated in some fashion or tense six different times: “disappointing”. And while 1-2 with a loss to a mid-level MAC team stings and certainly doesn’t coat the fan base with confidence, it is certainly no reason to light the torches. To say that there is disappointment is to suggest that there is visual and statistical evidence that this team is better than the numbers currently suggest. Fitzgerald said, “These guys will respond. I believe in them.” We will see first-hand in two weeks, when they face an always-challenging Michigan team.

2. The secondary has not been winning many matchups this year. After three games, Northwestern currently stands 11th in the Big Ten in pass defense, giving up 7.7 yards per completion (third-worst in the conference). They are 13th in pass efficiency defense, allowing 67 percent of passes competed against them. And while we pointed out in our preseason preview that these pass numbers are skewed because of the overall scheme of Coach Mike Hankwitz’s bend-but-don’t-break defense, there have still been more breaks than we have been used to seeing in the past. They have given up eight plays of 20+ yards (four of them for TDs) through the air. We may also want to count the 76-yard jet sweep by Purdue's Rondale Moore to give them eight. That also doesn’t account for the dozens of throws resulting in first downs. We knew this would be an area that needed some growth heading into the season, but the time to rise is now. Michigan is starting to find a groove in the passing game and Michigan State, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Notre Dame can all strike deep as well. Fortunately, the confidence of first-year CB Greg Newsome III is growing and the improvement in sophomore S J.R. Pace’s break on the ball has been resulting in more defended passes. Still, the inopportune burns in deep coverage have to be reduced, if this team wants to keep pace in the West.

3. Northwestern is not getting the decisive plays (or breaks) that they got last year. College Football guru and statistical trends analyst Phil Steele has a great piece in his annual publication on the teams that seem to get the breaks in close wins one year, and how they fare the following year. The results are typically not the same. Last year, the Cats were much more productive on fourth down, hitting on 56 percent of their conversion attempts. So far this year, they are 3-for-12, and less than half of those attempts were actually necessary. We learned this week, that Fitzgerald's decisions have been influenced by the fact that PK Charlie Kuhbander is struggling with an injury that may be affecting his mechanics and psyche. After connecting on his first attempt against Purdue, he didn't get any attempts against Duke and missed both of his kicks, from 35 and 43 yards, against Akron.



Two questions

1. Why couldn’t Northwestern get any pressure on Akron’s quarterback while going against a subpar offensive line? Joe Gaziano and Earnest Brown were the only two from a talented defensive line to cause any sort of discomfort for Akron QB Kato Nelson. The Wildcats had zero sacks and only two QB hurries against a lesser overall threat than they faced when they combined for five sacks against better offensive fronts against and more concerning dual-threat quarterbacks in Purdue and Duke.

2. Where does NU go from here? At 1-2 with the meat of their schedule ahead of them in chunks (Michigan and at Michigan State back-to-back; then Wisconsin, Notre Dame, at Iowa and at upstart Minnesota in consecutive weeks), the Wildcats will certainly have maybe the toughest remaining road to match last year's 9-3 regular season than any team in college football. And while losing just one more game all season may be unrealistic at this point, wins against some of these opponents look more manageable than they appeared a few weeks ago. Of course, that’s dependent on which Northwestern team this becomes from here on out.



One thing we know

The sky is not falling. While many impulsive fans have already called for staff firings, I needed to give this game the 24-hour waiting period. I have reflected and offer the following: this team is not bad. Their talent, though, has to come together and play much, much cleaner. It would not be prudent, nor beneficial, to bash this team. Let us remember that Northwestern has been in a similar situation several times. In each of the last two seasons, as a matter of fact, they lost a couple early games and rebounded to produce a successful year punctuated by a bowl win. This is not how fans envisioned the 2018 season starting, but giving up hope now would be like leaving for the exits of the stadium with your team down 7-3 after the first quarter. One-fourth of the season has been played, but eight Big Ten games remain and, oh, by the way, the Wildcats are still 1-0 and atop the Big Ten West. Call that consolation if you want; call it misplaced optimism; call it an unimpressive win against an 0-3 Purdue team that already has three home losses. But this is not a bad team. They have a four-year starting QB who is the Big Ten’s third-best passer, the Big Ten's NO. 3 rusher, the Big Ten’s fourth-best receiver, and a lot of other talent around them on the both sides of the ball. This talent, though, has to be sharpened and utilized more effectively for this season to continue in the way that many, educated, insiders thought it would.



Best unit

Receivers. We'll include RB Jeremy Larkin out of the backfield as he caught the ball eight times for 52 yards and had three key third-down pick-ups. The most consistent target was senior SB Cameron Green, whose career-best 11 receptions and two touchdowns led the way. Junior Bennett Skowronek had a season-best seven hookups for 88 yards and a late TD. Overall, the passing game totaled 405 yards, the top output in this young season. Still, a viable deep threat continues to be sought. Sophomore Kyric McGowan threw a hat in the ring Saturday night with a 43-yard connection from Clayton Thorson against single coverage. A better thrown ball would have resulted in a sure TD as McGowan had space.



Clayton Thorson set NU's all-time TD pass record against Akron. AP Images

Offensive game ball

SB Cameron Green. The junior had a career-high 11 receptions for 125 yards and a pair of TDs. Four of Green’s catches went for first downs as he emerges as Thorson's security blanket. Green's two touchdowns equaled his career total thus far and lent a foreshadowing of more to come, as he is has proven himself to be a threat catching the ball (and running with it afterward). There was some slight concern when Green went down with an apparent knee injury, but seeing him walk off under his own power with minimal limp was encouraging. Keeping him in the offensive arsenal will be crucial as this unit continues to identify its identity.



Defensive game ball

S Jared McGee. Yes, McGee was beaten for a TD, but he also made a team-high eight tackles (six solo) and three TFLs, totaling 13 negative yards. McGee was given some outside blitz opportunities and got into the Akron backfield when needed, forcing pressure against the Zips' feeble running game. Through three games, McGee stands fourth on the team in stops and third in TFLs. His 14 solo takedowns are best on the squad.



Special teams game ball

P Jake Collins. The grad transfer performed dependably again, punting three times, with two of them landing inside the 20 and the other being fair caught. Akron did not return any punts and often had to start drives with a long field in front of them. Nearly half (7 of 15) of Collins’ punts this young season have been dropped inside the 20-yard line, helping put his defensive teammates in advantageous field position.



Best Wildcat moment

Thorson fired a 21-yard pass to Green with 31 seconds left in the first half to give Northwestern a 21-3 lead and, more importantly, become the school's all-time leader in touchdown passes. Already NU’s all-time winningest QB, the throw to Green was Thorson's 45th career TD pass, breaking a tie with Brett Basanez and Lenny Williams at 44. Thorson added two more touchdown passes in the second half to extend his school record to 47.





Wildcat Warrior

Chris Bergin. The sophomore special teamer and linebacker has been mentioned quite a few times by Fitzgerald as a solid practice player. The younger of the two Bergins (brother Joe is a junior DB) has seen mostly special teams duty early this season and on Saturday night he made the most of it, recovering a mishandled punt snap by Akron and helping set the Wildcats up with a first-and-goal drive that eventually led to six points. Bergin also played on the kickoff team against the Zips and is one of the walkons making an impact on this team.

