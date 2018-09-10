WildcatReport's Tim Chapman, a former high school football head coach, breaks down the Wildcats’ 21-7 loss to Duke.



Three takeaways

1. Jeremy Larkin looks to be Northwestern’s MVP. He rushed for 121 yards on 24 carries (5 yards per carry) with a touchdown, and caught seven passes for 55 yards (8 yards per catch). On the season, he is averaging 132 rushing and 38 receiving yards per game. With Saturday’s effort he has now rushed for three consecutive 100-yard games, dating back to last season’s Music City Bowl. Impressively, Larkin has had only had two runs that resulted in negative yardage through two weeks. This proves what we stated in the preseason that his greatest trait is that he keeps his legs driving and his body moving forward. Larkin has been this good with average, though inconsistent, offensive line play. Imagine how much better he will be once the front trenchmen strengthen and solidify.

2. The defense is still pretty darn good, as they showed us in the second half. They have allowed a combined 10 points in four second-half quarters in this young season, showing they can make the proper adjustments against their opponents’ top offensive threats. After allowing him a big first half, they adjusted and confined Purdue’s Rondale Moore to five catches for 11 yards (including three TFLs) in the second half. Against Duke, T.J. Rahming had just two catches for 16 yards (one was for a loss). Jonathon Lloyd also had two for just 7, with one being a TFL. Both were targeted three times and there was a pressure-induced incompletion to each, thanks to defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz’s modifications.

3. We are still waiting for a breakout from Bennett Skowronek at receiver. He caught three passes in week one and four on Saturday, and while he’s been (unofficially) targeted 11 times and had to fight against some pretty tight (and possibly illegal) coverage, he hasn’t really shown that strong physical presence we know he can. The swagger and confidence he carried with him the past two seasons needs to come out. Of course, the line needs to give his captain, Clayton Thorson, and his cousin, T.J. Green, time to allow No. 88 to get into his route and out of his break, but Skowronek’s self-assured presence has to return to form as well.



Two questions

1. Who will emerge as a downfield playmaker? With the team’s need for a downfield playmaker, it will be interesting to see if offensive coordinator Mick McCall incorporates WR J.J. Jefferson more into an offense that, quite frankly, needs a boost. He was targeted three times on Saturday and came close to making a couple spectacular catches. In each occasion, he got behind the coverage, which certainly helps open up the intermediate parts of the field. But what about getting the ball in his hands earlier on some flat routes or WR screens? The return of the speedy Solomon Vault or Jalen Brown is still uncertain, so Jefferson’s role in their stead will become helpful in creating an explosive threat.

2. If Thorson’s health is still at a point where he can’t play a majority of a game, would it be wise to start Green against the Zips and play him the whole game? This would allow Thorson to rest and recover with much less risk and better prepare for Michigan in three weeks. The “rust” factor wouldn’t apply to a four-year starter, and if head coach Pat Fitzgerald wants to see some genuine rhythm from this offense, could this be a better way to go? Thorson would still get reps in practice, but in terms of Saturday night’s game, he would dress, stand ready and help coach Green against an Akron team that is beatable. This way he would have two full weeks without any physical stress and the odds of his performance and health being closer to peak would improve in time for a very important game against the Wolverines.



One thing we know

The success of this team goes as the offensive line goes. One of Fitzgerald’s oft-repeated lines was numbingly evident on Saturday. Fitzgerald mentioned injuries to the line. The player who missed the most time was right tackle Rashawn Slater. Left tackle Blake Hance tried to play through his injury but took himself out. Fitzgerald said he “applaud[ed] his toughness”, but Hance looked pretty defeated by the middle of the third quarter. It was apparent that he needed to be replaced. Northwestern played a total of five offensive tackles Saturday: Slater, Hance, Ethan Wiederkehr, Gunnar Vogel and Jesse Meyler. The guys who stepped in, as Fitz alluded to, did not seem ready for that moment at that time. And as he always proactively suggests, “that’s on us; we’ve got to coach them better.” The bottom line is that, even with a healthy Thorson (imagining the ACL tear never happened), the performance we saw on Saturday from the offensive line still would not have yielded successful results. This group played much better against Purdue and things looked to be at least settling. But now, as Fitz said at the presser, they’ve “gotta get the next guys ready to play”. Heading into Akron, all five spots on the line should be open for takers. Because while Duke’s front seven is good, they are nowhere near as physical, athletic or productive as Michigan will threaten them with in three weeks. The fire was lit under the O-line after an 0-2 start in ‘16 and a 2-3 start last year, and it needs to be ignited (and doused with lighter fluid) again. Knowing the blockers up front, we can rest assured that they know it and will own it and grind to fix it, just as they did last season en route to nine wins that followed after the slow start. The potential to do that this season is there, but a lot of work must still be done up front.



Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman gets this week's Wildcat Warrior award. AP Images

Best unit

The Linebackers. The three starters really never left the field Saturday. Blake Gallagher, Paddy Fisher and Nate Hall combined for 32 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and a QB hurry. They held Duke to less than 100 yards rushing, and that’s saying something considering they relinquished 233 to a less potent Blue Devils team a year ago. The LBs also did a great job spying quarterback Daniel Jones and helping allow the front four to get to the future NFL QB for three sacks and three hurries. Gallagher and Fisher led the way in securing the middle and making the open-field tackles that limited big plays up front. Hall has helped (especially in the second half) to make the open-space adjustments to cut down the green space for slot threats, as well as create rush pressure on the QB. Get used to this group earning this honor frequently this season.



Offensive game ball

WR Flynn Nagel. The senior had a career-best 12 catches for 133 yards (11.1 per catch). The former Duke commit was certainly busy, seeming to making a catch on every play, though frustratingly, the offense sputtered through the majority of their back end pass-plays. Nagel has proven to be a go-to-guy with secure hands: he led the team in receptions last year and was second as a sophomore. On Saturday, Thorson and Green found him for three third-down conversions and a fourth-down advancement to boot. He runs precise routes and is a master at the shallow-cross and mesh routes that enable him to find space and get to the sticks.



Defensive game ball

LB Blake Gallagher. Though the defense played well in the second half and presented several candidates, we gladly honor Gallagher, a sophomore linebacker. In his second start, he made a career-high 13 tackles (9 solo) to go along with 2 TFLs. Sure, DE Joe Gaziano’s stats were pretty impressive (2 sacks, 4 TFLs and a QB hurry to compliment 5 tackles) and they came in a second half when the defense really needed to lock down, but Gallagher’s performance further etched the LB corps as a team strength. Having a downhill player and sound tackler like Gallagher will help when it comes time to face some of the more run-heavy offenses the Big Ten will be bringing shortly down the road.



Special teams game ball

P Jake Collins. The graduate transfer performed as advertised, carefully directing three punts inside the 20-yard line, two of them inside the 5. He did his job in helping protect field position and gave the defense good starting position with which to tighten the clamps.



Best moment

It was great to see Gaziano (whose name was frustratingly mispronounced on several occasions by ESPN broadcast personnel) highlight the stat sheet by making not one, but two crushing sacks in the game. One was so destructive that it took the talented Jones out of the game with an apparent shoulder injury. (WRITER’S NOTE: We hope for Jones’ speedy recovery. Not only out of altruism, but because a healthy Jones will be the key to a successful Duke season, which would help ease the sting of Saturday’s loss.)





Wildcat Warrior

WR Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman. Again, the premise of this honor is to recognize someone who did not necessarily light up the stat sheet but made some significant contributions with a great attitude. The redshirt sophomore made some great efforts in this game, most notably his feet-dragging catch on third-and-8 late in the fourth quarter when the Cats were trying to mount a drive to pull within a score. He could also be seen making some key blocks downfield, which is an important part of Northwestern’s offensive scheme.

