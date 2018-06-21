Utes, Northwestern looking to lead for 3-Star DB Kevin Anderson
KENNESAW, Ga. – Sometimes, football recruiting can be a funny thing.
As a sophomore defensive back during 2017 Rivals250 wide receiver Tyrell Shavers’ senior season at Lewisville, safety Kevin Anderson hadn’t received much in the way of looks from some of those teams recruiting his elder teammate. Now, heading into his own senior season, he’s enjoyed collecting numerous offers himself since the beginning of spring.
“It’s finally started to slow down, everything is cooling off some now and I’m just getting into summer workouts,” he said. “Utah has been showing me the most love, though, and I’m looking forward to taking a visit out there in the summer.”
Anderson is expecting to make a few visits this summer to Northwestern and Utah, as part of his effort to get things down to a Top 5 before the start of his senior season. While there’s been plenty of players in Texas making commitments in recent weeks, Anderson said that he’s not quite there yet.
“I’m not even sure right now how I’m feeling about a commitment right now,” he said. “I’m just taking it slow and I’ll probably make a decision mid-football season.”
IN HIS WORDS
On Northwestern
“I like it a lot. I actually have family out in Chicago, so that would be a good deal for me,” he said. “They love Texas guys; every time I talk to them they mention how many guys they have from Texas on their team. I think they have something like 12 or 15 guys on the team right now.”
On Tulsa
“They’re pretty high up there,” he said. “If things weren’t going so well with some other teams, they would be my first option. I speak a lot with Coach Aaron Fletcher – he’s the cornerbacks coach, but we relate a lot and he’s been out to see me a few times this spring.”
On Utah and his rapport with defensive coordinator/safeties coach Morgan Scalley
“I like that the defensive coordinator is also my position coach, so we can build that good relationship,” he said. “He’s just been showing me how I fit in the scheme, how they’d use me on defense. I’m trying to get in early and that’s the school that has been talking to me the most about getting playing time as a freshman.”
RIVALS REACTION
