KENNESAW, Ga. – Sometimes, football recruiting can be a funny thing. As a sophomore defensive back during 2017 Rivals250 wide receiver Tyrell Shavers’ senior season at Lewisville, safety Kevin Anderson hadn’t received much in the way of looks from some of those teams recruiting his elder teammate. Now, heading into his own senior season, he’s enjoyed collecting numerous offers himself since the beginning of spring. “It’s finally started to slow down, everything is cooling off some now and I’m just getting into summer workouts,” he said. “Utah has been showing me the most love, though, and I’m looking forward to taking a visit out there in the summer.”

Anderson is expecting to make a few visits this summer to Northwestern and Utah, as part of his effort to get things down to a Top 5 before the start of his senior season. While there’s been plenty of players in Texas making commitments in recent weeks, Anderson said that he’s not quite there yet. “I’m not even sure right now how I’m feeling about a commitment right now,” he said. “I’m just taking it slow and I’ll probably make a decision mid-football season.”

