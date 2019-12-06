@WildcatReport

It's December, which means it's the holiday season in Evanston. It's also the official visit season for Northwestern.

The Wildcats will welcome four official visitors this weekend: three commitments and, the main focus for recruiting watchers, three-star defensive tackle Jordan Butler.

Butler is an intriguing prospect not only because he's an explosive 6-foot-4, 300-pounder who drew offers from Notre Dame, Oregon and USC during his recruiting process. It's also because he happens to be a Vanderbilt commitment. He's one of three commits of other schools that the Wildcats have offered in recent weeks.

The Las Vegas, Nev., native and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy product committed to the Commodores last June. However, when the Wildcats reached out to him in November, he said that he was interested in exploring the program. An offer followed on Nov. 21 and an official visit this weekend was arranged.