Northwestern takes its first road trip of 2020 to take on Big Ten West rival Iowa on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

While the Wildcats opened the season with a 40-point win over Maryland, the Hawkeyes are coming off of a disappointing 24-20 loss at Purdue, where they gave up the winning score with just 2:15 left in the game.

We talked to Tom Kakert, longtime publisher of HawkeyeReport.com, to get the inside scoop on the Hawkeyes.





Q. It was a pretty rough offseason for Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. Not only did he have to contend with COVID-19 and its impact, but former players accused the program of systemic racism, he fired a longtime strength coach and now former players are threatening to sue. How has he handled all of this controversy around his program, and do you think they’ve put it all behind them?