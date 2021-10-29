Josh Leff, a top 10 punter in the Class of 2022, will be at Ryan Field to watch Northwestern take on Minnesota on Saturday.

Rated as a five-star prospect by Chris Sailer Kicking, Leff has two scholarship and three preferred walkon offers from FBS schools. Yet he calls Northwestern a "dream school" and puts the program among his favorites even though he has yet to receive an offer from the Wildcats.

Why? Because going to Northwestern is what the Leffs do. His father, grandfather and great grandfather all graduated from NU. So Josh has been a Wildcat fan his whole life.