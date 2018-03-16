This weekend, at least eight prime 2019 targets will be on campus to stay overnight with a player and watch spring practice. Could the Wildcats be set up to add to their five-member class soon?

Northwestern added a pair of cornerbacks in the last five days when Roderick Heard and Cameron Mitchell gave their verbal commitments to head coach Pat Fitzgerald. That came on the heels of the Wildcats hosting at least seven other big-time recruits over the weekend.

One of the keys to Northwestern's recruiting success has been getting prospects on campus. That holds true perhaps now more than ever, with the new facility set to open on the lakefront and the momentum of a 10-win season and a second straight bowl win.

Northwestern's spring practice goes on a two-week hiatus after Saturday's workout, taking a week off for finals and then spring break. But when they get back, the Wildcats already have some visitors lined up for that first week in April.

