WildcatReport - Wildcat DBs are more than just teammates

Wildcat DBs are more than just teammates
It’s rather common to hear a football player describe his teammates as “brothers” or “family.” That is certainly the case with the Northwestern defensive backs.
The secondary put together an impressive performance on Saturday, nabbing three interceptions and producing the defense’s two leading tacklers as Northwestern steamrolled Maryland 43-3. And they did it all without top corner Greg Newsome II.
The guy at the top of the team’s leaderboard with seven tackles was redshirt freshman safety Brandon Joseph. He knows that the group’s camaraderie played no small part in their performance.
“I think we have one of the tightest DB rooms in the nation,” said Joseph, who made his first career start against the Terrapins. “We’re all boys. We all love each other, and we’re all working for each other on the field. We know that, and I think that chemistry off the field, we can take it on the field.”
The redshirt freshman who finished second in stops, with six, was cornerback Rod Heard II. Heard got the first start of his career and did not disappoint.
Joseph said he and Heard were both nervous before the game, but once it started they realized that it was just playing football, and that helped them relax and make plays.
“Having that experience on the defense around us makes it so much easier,” Joseph said. “The whole defense just played as a unit and we have great leaders with Paddy (Fisher) and JR (Pace) as our captains, and they’re just going to continue to lead this defense. As young guys, we just continue to rely on our old vets.”
Both Joseph and Heard were pressed into duty because a projected starter was not available. Joseph because senior Travis Whillock opted out of the season and Heard because of Newsome’s injury.
Defensive backs coach Matt MacPherson is no stranger to having to plug in new guys in the secondary.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had experience with next man up for over the last three years,” MacPherson said. “We haven’t had a healthy secondary all the way through a season since I’ve been the DB coach. I feel like it’s payback for having Justin Jackson for four years, and him always playing.”
MacPherson is, of course, referring to his time as the Wildcats’ running backs coach, but his move to defensive backs in 2018 has tested his ability to get everyone ready to play. Injuries have been a constant during MacPherson’s tenure. Last year, both starting corners, Newsome and Trae Williams, missed time. In 2018, Newsome and Williams both got injured early in the season and missed substantial time, and Montre’ Hartage was severely hampered down the stretch of the season by multiple injuries.
MacPherson attributed some of the success Northwestern has had plugging and playing guys in the secondary to his teaching style. He makes sure that everyone, from the starters to the freshmen, know all the information he gives them in meetings and on the practice field.
MacPherson didn’t take all the credit, though. He also recognized his veterans, specifically Pace, a senior safety. Pace is the wily leader in the secondary now that Whillock has opted out.
MacPherson credited Pace with making sure all the young players were ready for week one by showing them how to prepare and giving them confidence. Pace’s partner at safety, Joseph, has leaned on Pace’s experience to get ready to be playmaker for the Cats’ defense.
“JR has been a leader for me since I’ve been here,” said Joseph, a College Station, Texas, native. “He just told me to go into that game and do my thing. He’s seen me in practice; he believed in my abilities. He told me it’s just another football game, go out there and do your thing.
"I listened to that, trusted myself and played to my abilities. Just went out there and played football.”
This again speaks to the bond between Northwestern’s DBs. They rely on each other not only on the field, but also off the field. No one can do it alone; everyone needs to have teammates they can count on. That's especially true in the secondary, where you have to play in space a lot, MacPherson said.
If you talked to anyone associated with Northwestern’s defense during the offseason, the word “turnovers” came up. Northwestern’s defense, while very good, only forced 14 turnovers in 2019, compared to an average of 25.5 the previous two years.
Pace, junior corner Cam Ruiz and other leaders stepped up this offseason and made sure everyone knew that the three interceptions the secondary totaled last season was unacceptable. MacPherson called it a “player-led” movement to make sure that it never happened again. The coaches didn’t even add a lot of drills to increase turnovers into their practice plans; MacPherson said the players came together and put in that work on their own.
This group wants to succeed together, and it certainly seems to have paid off. The secondary matched their 2019 interception total on Saturday night, when Pace, AJ Hampton and Coco Azema all came up with interceptions.