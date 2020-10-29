WildcatReport - Wildcat DBs are more than just teammates

It’s rather common to hear a football player describe his teammates as “brothers” or “family.” That is certainly the case with the Northwestern defensive backs.

The secondary put together an impressive performance on Saturday, nabbing three interceptions and producing the defense’s two leading tacklers as Northwestern steamrolled Maryland 43-3. And they did it all without top corner Greg Newsome II.

The guy at the top of the team’s leaderboard with seven tackles was redshirt freshman safety Brandon Joseph. He knows that the group’s camaraderie played no small part in their performance.

“I think we have one of the tightest DB rooms in the nation,” said Joseph, who made his first career start against the Terrapins. “We’re all boys. We all love each other, and we’re all working for each other on the field. We know that, and I think that chemistry off the field, we can take it on the field.”

The redshirt freshman who finished second in stops, with six, was cornerback Rod Heard II. Heard got the first start of his career and did not disappoint.

Joseph said he and Heard were both nervous before the game, but once it started they realized that it was just playing football, and that helped them relax and make plays.

“Having that experience on the defense around us makes it so much easier,” Joseph said. “The whole defense just played as a unit and we have great leaders with Paddy (Fisher) and JR (Pace) as our captains, and they’re just going to continue to lead this defense. As young guys, we just continue to rely on our old vets.”

Both Joseph and Heard were pressed into duty because a projected starter was not available. Joseph because senior Travis Whillock opted out of the season and Heard because of Newsome’s injury.

Defensive backs coach Matt MacPherson is no stranger to having to plug in new guys in the secondary.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had experience with next man up for over the last three years,” MacPherson said. “We haven’t had a healthy secondary all the way through a season since I’ve been the DB coach. I feel like it’s payback for having Justin Jackson for four years, and him always playing.”

MacPherson is, of course, referring to his time as the Wildcats’ running backs coach, but his move to defensive backs in 2018 has tested his ability to get everyone ready to play. Injuries have been a constant during MacPherson’s tenure. Last year, both starting corners, Newsome and Trae Williams, missed time. In 2018, Newsome and Williams both got injured early in the season and missed substantial time, and Montre’ Hartage was severely hampered down the stretch of the season by multiple injuries.



