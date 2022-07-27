Wildcat defense has new mindset to get back to old ways in 2022
INDIANAPOLIS - In 2021, Northwestern’s defense was the worst it had been since 2005. That was a season before the school hired head coach Pat Fitzgerald.
In Fitzgerald’s tenure – and during his playing career at Northwestern from 1993-96 – the Wildcats have been known for stout, fundamental defensive play.
But last season, Northwestern was neither stout nor fundamental on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, they were the exact opposite in defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil’s first year at the helm in Evanston. They got pushed around on the line of scrimmage and gave up big plays in the passing game all season, as their average points per game allowed ballooned from 15.5 in 2020 to 29.0 in 2021.
The defensive backs routinely made mistakes in man coverage. Time and again, teams threw high, arching passes that fell into the arms of open wide receivers as they trotted into the end zone for a touchdown. Duke, Nebraska, Purdue and Illinois all completed passes of more than 50 yards against the Wildcats.
“The quickest way to lose games is to lose at level three, right,” Fitzgerald said on Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. “The ball being thrown over your head. And we just had that happen too many times last year.
“Now, you could blame the DBs, but it also is potentially schematics, potentially pass rush, under coverage not doing their jobs. It’s everybody – coaches, players not doing their jobs.”
To Northwestern defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore, last season’s defense was too complacent for much of the year. He thinks the group simply expected to repeat the success they experienced in 2020, when the Wildcats played in the Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State and allowed just 341 yards per game.
“You come into the season, you’re not looking necessarily at some of the issues as heavily as we are now,” Adebawore said. “You’re just kind of like ‘Oh, we’ll be okay.’ And then obviously, we struggled throughout the year, not necessarily emphasizing those issues that we had.”
This offseason, Adebawore has taken a serious stride towards making sure the Wildcat defense understands the correct way to approach each drill. He urges teammates to show up early or on time, and to treat stretching as an integral part of each activity. He wants the team to carry that same attitude toward practice, and eventually games, when the time comes.
“Every little detail, all the little stuff matters,” he said. “Having that (positive) attitude.”
Another problem Northwestern had a year ago was simply being young and inexperienced in the defensive backfield. Last year, Northwestern had to replace a cornerback who was a first-round NFL draft pick in Greg Newsome and a three-year starting safety in JR Pace. The core defensive backs had to “learn by touching the hot stove,” Fitzgerald said.
Entering this season, Fitzgerald has a much more seasoned backfield, even if they lost two-year starter Brandon Joseph, who transferred to Notre Dame. This year’s expected starting quartet of AJ Hampton and Cameron Mitchell at cornerback, and Rod Heard II and Coco Azema at safety have played a total of 86 games.
They also have a new cornerbacks coach in Ryan Smith.
“There’s a new level of focus in the back end,” said Mitchell, who started all 12 games for the Wildcats last season. “I feel like you got a lot of competitive depth, and I think that helped with the mentality of things. I’m excited for the room – it should be a lot better.”
Fitzgerald is excited about the room, too – especially now that the group is a year older and has more experience covering Big Ten wide receivers.
“I think they’re a talented group,” Fitzgerald said. “I think they’re a cohesive group; I think they’re a connected group. I think we’ve got a little bit more experience at the back end in the middle.
"It was important that Coco went through last year. He battled through injuries. A guy that, I think, was probably our most consistent DB. To get that first-time experience out there being a safety and making calls, I think that’s going to be really valuable for our defensive backs.”
Mitchell took ownership of the defensive backs struggling a year ago on deep passes. He admitted that in man-to-man coverage, the defensive backs have to be better.
“A pass rush helps, but, I mean, at the end of the day, if we’re in man coverage and you are getting that (deep pass) on us, we still got to take responsibility for everything that we let up,” he said.
Preparing to enter his fourth year at Northwestern, Mitchell said he thinks the progression he took between his second and third year is something that can be expected from younger players this coming season.
“I just saw my mentality change,” Mitchell said. “I started making plays a little bit for the defense, that’s when I realized I belong here. I could really do this thing. So, I want to say, going into year three, I just had a flip of the switch to lock in and take my game to a new level.”
The improvement of the Northwestern defense could determine the overall success the Wildcats this season. Fitzgerald has one demand for the Wildcat group heading into the season.
“The guys who aren’t first-time starters, we need to get back to that group being really dominant,” Fitzgerald said.
That would go a long way toward getting the team back to playing the type of defense that Northwestern has played in the past.