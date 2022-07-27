Wildcat defense has new mindset to get back to old ways in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS - In 2021, Northwestern’s defense was the worst it had been since 2005. That was a season before the school hired head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

In Fitzgerald’s tenure – and during his playing career at Northwestern from 1993-96 – the Wildcats have been known for stout, fundamental defensive play.

But last season, Northwestern was neither stout nor fundamental on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, they were the exact opposite in defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil’s first year at the helm in Evanston. They got pushed around on the line of scrimmage and gave up big plays in the passing game all season, as their average points per game allowed ballooned from 15.5 in 2020 to 29.0 in 2021.

The defensive backs routinely made mistakes in man coverage. Time and again, teams threw high, arching passes that fell into the arms of open wide receivers as they trotted into the end zone for a touchdown. Duke, Nebraska, Purdue and Illinois all completed passes of more than 50 yards against the Wildcats.

“The quickest way to lose games is to lose at level three, right,” Fitzgerald said on Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. “The ball being thrown over your head. And we just had that happen too many times last year.

“Now, you could blame the DBs, but it also is potentially schematics, potentially pass rush, under coverage not doing their jobs. It’s everybody – coaches, players not doing their jobs.”

To Northwestern defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore, last season’s defense was too complacent for much of the year. He thinks the group simply expected to repeat the success they experienced in 2020, when the Wildcats played in the Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State and allowed just 341 yards per game.

“You come into the season, you’re not looking necessarily at some of the issues as heavily as we are now,” Adebawore said. “You’re just kind of like ‘Oh, we’ll be okay.’ And then obviously, we struggled throughout the year, not necessarily emphasizing those issues that we had.”

This offseason, Adebawore has taken a serious stride towards making sure the Wildcat defense understands the correct way to approach each drill. He urges teammates to show up early or on time, and to treat stretching as an integral part of each activity. He wants the team to carry that same attitude toward practice, and eventually games, when the time comes.

“Every little detail, all the little stuff matters,” he said. “Having that (positive) attitude.”

Another problem Northwestern had a year ago was simply being young and inexperienced in the defensive backfield. Last year, Northwestern had to replace a cornerback who was a first-round NFL draft pick in Greg Newsome and a three-year starting safety in JR Pace. The core defensive backs had to “learn by touching the hot stove,” Fitzgerald said.