There's no rest for the Cats after their three-game, three-win week. They're back in action Tuesday night in Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes, the first of three games in the next five days.

Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT (BTN) for this rescheduled matchup. The two teams were set to face off originally on Jan. 18, but COVID issues within Northwestern's program forced the postponement.

The Wildcats currently have sole possession of second place in the Big Ten at 6-3, but this upcoming three-game slate will test their merit. If the past week is any indicator though, this team is far closer to legit than they are to fraudulent. The most recent evidence is last Saturday's nearly wire-to-wire domination of the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Northwestern got off to a bit of a slow start, letting Minnesota take some early leads and giving the fans in Welsh-Ryan Arena flashbacks to the supposedly winnable games of years past. In fact, the Wildcats didn't take the lead until a Chase Audige layup with 13:26. From there, however, they never looked back and Minnesota never sniffed another lead for the remainder of the game.

The first half ended with the Cats up 45-28, and then they poured in another 36 points in the second to come out with the 81-61 dub. Cruising to victory would be an understatement to describe this contest.

Audige led the way with an extremely efficient 24 points. He reached that number after going 9-for-14 from the field, 3-for-6 from deep and 3-for-3 from the line. The senior guard also grabbed four boards, had two assists, a block, a steal, and only one foul and turnover apiece.

Joining him in the 20-point club was Boo Buie, who scored 21 on 9-of-20 shooting, along with eight dimes. The only criticisms that these two could face is that they played too much. Head coach Chris Collins had Buie on the court for 36 minutes and Audige one-upped him by going for 37.

Robbie Beran was also back to his usual self after a scoreless performance in the win over Nebraska. The forward added 14 points and was 3-for-4 from downtown. The other notable performance was Nick Martinelli's. He only scored two points, both free throws, but he hustled, grabbing five rebounds in 11 minutes and giving valuable breaks to his teammates.

This impressive offensive showing bumped the Cats up to 43rd overall in the KenPom.com rankings, with their offense jumping into the top 100, coming in at 88th. The defense has been steadily dropping, with the Cats sitting at 22nd as of the most recent update, but the improving offense can help make up for that.