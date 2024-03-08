EVANSTON-Nothing gold can stay, and Boo Buie's Senior Night has arrived.

Northwestern's all-time leading scorer is suiting up in the purple and white for the last time in Evanston tomorrow night, and it was an emotional moment as he and head coach Chris Collins reflected on how far they've come.

"It'll be really special for it to be the last time I play in this building," Buie said. "Feels like yesterday I was playing my first game, now I'll be playing my last.

"I'm just looking forward to the atmosphere and having a really good night."

Buie has been a fundamentally transformative player for the program. Since he ascended to a first-team All-Big Team level in 2022, the new Welsh-Ryan Arena has gone from a ghost town to one of the most formidable home-court advantages in the country.

"We're 8-1 in conference here," Collins said. "I think it's the best record at home since I've been here, and I feel like three or four of those wins our crowd really helped us through.

"When it was tight late in the game, or guys were maybe a little fatigued, this crowd, the energy of the building, I thought it gave us the life they needed to get over the hump. When we built this building, it's everything we've dreamed of."

Together, Buie and Collins have fulfilled that vision, leading Northwestern to the first back-to-back seasons of 10+ Big Ten wins in program history and potentially the first back-to-back NCAA Tournaments. It's a heartwarming story for Northwestern fans to have their program's greatest coach and greatest player have one more season together due to the extra year of COVID eligibility for Buie so they can put the finishing touches on their work.

"It's been such a great five-year journey," Collins said. "Last year was emotional, but in the back of your mind you knew there was a possibility where he might be back with COVID rules and this is it.

"He's been an incredible player, one of the greatest of all time in the history of this program. What he's done to help elevate us...the amount of games he's played, the way he's led, the excitement he's brought to this building... I hope we can put together an effort worthy of what he deserves and send him out on a great note."

To beat Minnesota tomorrow night would earn this team a Top 4 seed, and a double-bye, in the Big Ten Tournament and likely lock them in for that vaunted return to March Madness. Northwestern didn't have nearly the same level of doubt or concern that swirled ahead of the 2022-23 tourney, but the jury was certainly out on if the Wildcats could replicate their success this season after Chase Audige departed for the G League and Robbie Beran and Julian Roper transferred elsewhere.

But, thanks to Buie and a transfer like Ryan Langborg, Northwestern could win 21+ games in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history.

"Certainly last season was special with all the naysayers and defying the odds," Collins said. "But then there's always talk, 'Can you do it again? Was that a flash in the pan?'

"I think from Day 1, this group has had a toughness and resiliency to say this is who we are now. This is the culture of what Northwestern basketball is."

Collins is notoriously loathe to compare his teams throughout his coaching career but it's clear that, game after game, adversity after adversity, this squad is moving up his list of all-time favorites.

"It's been really fun," he said. "I told these guys, I don't know that I've ever coached a tougher team. Have I been part of teams with more talent, or done special things? Probably.

"But in terms of tough-minded guys that are resilient and play together and have a grit to them? Not sure I've had a team with more than this group. And because of that, it's been a really special team to coach and we hope to be playing for awhile. We still have some good basketball left in us."



