Slightly over two years ago, Northwestern entered the Schottenstein Center and earned its first road win over Ohio State in 40 years to help propel the team to its first NCAA tournament bid.

Tonight, the Wildcats put on an inept display in a 63-49 loss to the Buckeyes that highlighted the regression that has occurred over that period. It was the seventh loss in a row for a reeling Northwestern team that is limping to the finish line this season.

It was a typical Northwestern start to the game, as both teams combined for 12 points in the first nine minutes, going 16 percent from the field in that span. Head coach Chris Collins opted to go with a double team on Kaleb Wesson out of the gate, and it frustrated the talented big man, as well as Ohio State’s offense in general early. Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann opted for a similar double team on Dererk Pardon, and it had an identical impact on Northwestern.



As the half progressed, the basketball didn’t get any better. Ohio State took a 24-20 advantage into the break, and the numbers were downright ugly. Both teams were under 20 percent from deep and under 40 percent from the field (Northwestern was at 29 percent). The Wildcats’ 20-point total in the half was its lowest of the season.



Ohio State controlled the second half for its entire duration, never allowing Northwestern within three. It was a 42-38 game with 10 minutes left when the Buckeyes went on a decisive 8-0 run that effectively put the game out of reach.

Vic Law led Northwestern with 10 points and was the only player to enter double digits in scoring for the Cats with 10 points, to go along with seven rebounds. Pardon added eight points and nine boards.

Wesson overcame a slow start to post 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Ohio State. No other Buckeye entered double-digits in scoring.



Here are our 3-pointers from the loss that dropped Northwestern's record to 12-14 overall and 3-12 in the Big Ten:







It was the same old Northwestern offense: Coming into this game, Northwestern had averaged 55.8 points in its last six games, all losses. It somehow managed to go under that number in Columbus.

Northwestern shot 33 percent from the field and 17 percent from behind the arc. Those are appalling numbers, but they aren’t far from the norm for a team that hasn’t been able to find an offensive rhythm since early January. The Wildcats had just eight assists in the game, evidence of an inefficient offense.

Northwestern consistently again played excellent defense — it held Ohio State below its average in points — but its offense has consistently failed the team all year. It is awfully difficult to win a Division I basketball game, let alone a Big Ten game, with 49 points.







Northwestern’s veteran leaders are failing the team: On that note, there is no other way to really put it: these performances from Law and Pardon are brutal to watch.

Outside of the defense that the two provide, the two seniors aren’t adding any significant boost to a team that is in sore need of scoring. The duo combined for 18 points on 17 attempts and six free throws, and they consistently settled for poor shots all night. Pardon, a 16-percent 3-point shooter, attempted two tonight that did not come close to finding the basket, both with plenty of time to spare in the shot clock. The shots summed up the performances of the seniors.

Even Ryan Taylor, who was brought in as a graduate transfer and was supposed to be a leading scorer, has been a total dud for Northwestern. Taylor went 1-for-6 from the field and 0-for-4 from deep against the Buckeyes.





Northwestern got worked in the paint: Ohio State’s most potent weapon, Wesson, ate up the area around the basket. Wesson notched 22 points and six rebounds, in addition to limiting the Northwestern big men on the other end of the floor. His +14 plus/minus was the best of any player in the contest, and he carried the Buckeyes on both ends of the floor.

For the majority of the game, Wesson was matched up with Pardon, Northwestern’s best scorer. Pardon only earned eight points and was neutralized on the offensive end by the impressive sophomore.



As a team, Ohio State outscored Northwestern 40-22 in points in the paint.