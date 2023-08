@WildcatReport

It is said that coaches sometimes see things in players that the players don't see in themselves.

That's certainly the case with new 2024 Northwestern guard commit KJ Windham and Northwestern assistant coach Chris Lowery.

The three-star guard didn't have any plans to commit when he showed up for his official visit on Monday. He was having doubts about his ability to compete at a Power Six school and wondered whether he might make a bigger impact at a mid-major.

That was until he had a discussion with Lowery during his two days on campus. Lowery's belief in Windham wound up being the catalyst for his decision to become a Wildcat.