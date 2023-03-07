@WildcatReport

It was a historic season for Northwestern. Now, several Wildcats have the hardware to prove it. Two players and two coaches won major conference awards on Tuesday, after the Wildcats finished second in the Big Ten standings, the highest finish for the program since 1958-59.



Head coach Chris Collins

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCYjMzk7cyBvZmZpY2lhbCDwn6uhPGJyPjxicj5Zb3VyIEJJRyBU RU4gQ09BQ0ggT0YgVEhFIFlFQVIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1cw bFdxVWN5VDkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XMGxXcVVjeVQ5PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IE5vcnRod2VzdGVybiBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATlVNZW5zQmJhbGwp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTlVNZW5zQmJhbGwvc3Rh dHVzLzE2MzMxNTUwMzQxMTEyNjY4MTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ TWFyY2ggNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Head coach Chris Collins was named Big Ten Coach of the Year by both media and coaches after leading the Wildcats to 12 conference wins for the first time in school history. The Wildcats (21-10 overall, 12-8 Big Ten) were picked by most observers to finish 13th in the Big Ten this season but wound up second. Collins' squad beat four ranked teams in a season for the first time in school history, including the first-ever win over the No. 1 team in the nation (Purdue, on Feb. 12). Northwestern's 21 wins are the second-most in school history, and the Cats are a lock to appear in the NCAA Tournament for just the second time ever.



Guard Chase Audige

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgRFBPWSwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D aGFzZUF1ZGlnZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2hhc2VBdWRpZ2U8 L2E+IPCflJIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0M1RHFBS1NoZ3MiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DNURxQUtTaGdzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vcnRo d2VzdGVybiBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATlVNZW5zQmJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTlVNZW5zQmJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzMxNTc1 Njc5NTczMTE0ODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggNywgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Senior guard Chase Audige won the co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award after finishing the regular season with 74 steals, the most in the Big Ten and eighth-most nationally. He is the second Wildcat to win the award, following in the footsteps of Pat Baldwin in 1994. Audige, who shared the conference honor with Rutgers' Caleb McConnel, is also a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. Audige was also named Second Team All-Big Ten by the media, and Third Team All-Big Ten by the coaches. He posted 14.1 points and 2.8 assists per game for the Wildcats, second-most on the team in both categories. He scored a career-high 28 points in an 83-45 rout of DePaul on Dec. 17.



Guard Boo Buie

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GbG9vciBHZW5lcmFsLiBGaXJzdCBUZWFtIEFsbC1CMUcuIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95bkNzczk5VkM2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v eW5Dc3M5OVZDNjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOb3J0aHdlc3Rlcm4gQmFza2V0 YmFsbCAoQE5VTWVuc0JiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL05VTWVuc0JiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjMzMTUxNjcwMzAwNDE4MDQ4P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Senior guard Boo Buie was named First Team All-Big Ten by the media, and Second Team All-Big Ten by the coaches. Buie led Northwestern with 17.5 points and 4.6 assists per game, averages that ranked fourth and sixth in the league, respectively. The heart-and-soul of the Wildcats, Buie scored in double figures in 12 out of 20 conference games, topped by a career-high 35 points against Illinois on Feb. 23. He was named Big Ten Player of the Week twice this season while scoring 532 points, the 10th-most by a Wildcat in school history. Buie's scoring average of 17.5 per game is the most by a Wildcat since John Shurna, who scored 20 per contest in 2011-12. Buie also leads all Big Ten players by making 87.6% of his free throws this season. The Wildcats' floor general is also a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, given annually to the nation's best point guard.



Assistant coach Chris Lowery

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGdhbWUgY2hhbmdpbmcgYWRkaXRpb24uPGJyPjxicj5UaGUgZmly c3QgZXZlciBIb3dhcmQgTW9vcmUgQjFHIEFzc2lzdGFudCBDb2FjaCBvZiB0 aGUgWWVhciwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaENM b3c/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoQ0xvdzwvYT4g8J+PhSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMkhLRU1jVGpCQyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tLzJIS0VNY1RqQkM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTm9ydGh3ZXN0ZXJuIEJh c2tldGJhbGwgKEBOVU1lbnNCYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9OVU1lbnNCYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYzMzE1NjMyODE4ODE3ODQ0 MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCA3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=