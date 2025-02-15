Northwestern offer 'super cool' for ATH Pierce Petersohn

Athlete is a phrase that gets bandied about a lot in recruiting, but it fits the bill for Pierce Petersohn.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound prospect in the Class of 2026 plays quarterback and free safety for Dodge Center (Minn.) Triton, but Northwestern's offer is for a slot/tight end hybrid role.

"More of a vertical [tight end] that can stretch the field," Petersohn elaborated via X direct message.

