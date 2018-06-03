The three-star prospect from Brownsburg (Ind.) announced his pledge to the Wildcats on Twitter.

Northwestern landed the first wide receiver of its 2019 class when Bryce Kirtz committed on Sunday.

Kirtz chose Northwestern over longtime finalists Duke, Indiana and Purdue, as well as a late offer from Notre Dame.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder told WildcatReport that the official visit he took to Northwestern on the weekend of 18-20 was a perfect "10". He then took an official visit to Indiana the following weekend before making his decision on Sunday.

Kirtz will start his Northwestern career as a slot receiver, but outside receiver could also be a potential position.

Kirtz is the 12th member of Northwestern's class, which is currently ranked 23rd in the nation by Rivals.

More to come from WildcatReport...