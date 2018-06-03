Ticker
football

Kirtz picks Northwestern

Bryce Kirtz
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
Northwestern landed the first wide receiver of its 2019 class when Bryce Kirtz committed on Sunday.

The three-star prospect from Brownsburg (Ind.) announced his pledge to the Wildcats on Twitter.

Kirtz chose Northwestern over longtime finalists Duke, Indiana and Purdue, as well as a late offer from Notre Dame.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder told WildcatReport that the official visit he took to Northwestern on the weekend of 18-20 was a perfect "10". He then took an official visit to Indiana the following weekend before making his decision on Sunday.

Kirtz will start his Northwestern career as a slot receiver, but outside receiver could also be a potential position.

Kirtz is the 12th member of Northwestern's class, which is currently ranked 23rd in the nation by Rivals.

