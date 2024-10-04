Northwestern lands 2025 Ohio forward Tyler Kropp

Northwestern added a second member to its Class of 2025 on Friday when forward Tyler Kropp announced his commitment to head coach Chris Collins and the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-9 forward from Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty didn't take long to make his decision. He picked up an offer from the Wildcats on Sept. 25 and just wrapped up an official visit to Evanston on Oct. 1

Kropp posted his commitment on X, along with a photo of him as a child posing next to a Northwestern-uniformed mannequin.