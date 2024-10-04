Northwestern lands 2025 Ohio forward Tyler Kropp

Northwestern added a second member to its Class of 2025 on Friday when forward Tyler Kropp announced his commitment to head coach Chris Collins and the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-9 forward from Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty didn't take long to make his decision. He picked up an offer from the Wildcats on Sept. 25 and just wrapped up an official visit to Evanston on Oct. 1
Kropp posted his commitment on X, along with a photo of him as a child posing next to a Northwestern-uniformed mannequin.
Kropp chose Northwestern over at least 17 other offers, including Dayton, Harvard and Penn. Northwestern was his first high-major conference offer.
Kropp is a very strong interior player that prefers to play with his back to the basket, but he is more than capable of hitting mid-range and perimeter shots, according to Matt Schwade of FlyerHoops.net. He’s very creative on the block and can finish with both hands.
He averaged 22.3 points and 11 rebounds per game as a junior last season at Olentangy Liberty, the alma mater of Northwestern football offensive lineman Ben Wrather.
Kropp was a standout at this year's U17 World Cup, where he played for Argentina. He scored 20.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, finishing in the Top 10 in each category. He shot better than 60% from the floor in five of the seven games.
Kropp joins three-star guard Phoenix Gill in Northwestern's 2025 class.