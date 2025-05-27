OT Schueneman is ready for camps

Rivals Top 50 four-star guard Jimmy McKinney III was excited by his offer from Northwestern this week.
Quinton Kitt averaged 15.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for Meanstreets to earn an NU offer he called "a blessing."
Three-star 2026 CB TJ Umenyiora says that Northwestern "showed a lot of love."
Find out what Maryland WR Jaden McDuffie had to say about his official visit experience at Northwestern last weekend.
Three-star DE Elijah Satchell really connected with Northwestern's coaches last weekend.
