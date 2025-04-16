Northwestern offers 'Swiss Army knife' in local 2027 QB Israel Abrams

Offering a quarterback is a big deal for a college program, especially for a school like Northwestern, which doesn't offer many prospects to begin with.

So the offer the Wildcats doled out to 2027 quarterback Israel Abrams on Tuesday announced that the Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic signal caller was the program's No. 1 target at the No. 1 position.

Abrams, who describes himself as a “Swiss Army knife” who can do it all as a QB, received the offer on his first visit to campus for a spring practice. But in reality it was a long time coming. Wildcat coaches first reached out to the unranked signal caller on Dec. 19, so it's been in the works for nearly four months.

That wasn't lost on Abrams, who said he felt "definitely blessed and very excited" to get an offer from the Big Ten school in his "backyard".

Get to know Abrams in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!